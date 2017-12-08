Community bands together to brighten holiday spirits

Community members are invited to share the holiday spirit by helping those in financial need through the Holiday Assistance Program’s Angel Trees.

“The holiday season is a time of giving, and nowhere else can this be seen as clearly as in the USAG Wiesbaden community,” said Matt Golonka, Financial Readiness Program Manager with Army Community Service. He credited this spirit of giving to support from agencies and individual community members.

“Soldiers, Families, and especially children have all been touched by generous donations of all community members to the Angel Tree Program,” he said. “The Army has a saying ‘No Soldier left behind,’ but this community takes it a step further and makes sure that there is no Family or child left behind without support or gifts for Thanksgiving and Christmas.”

Golonka shared his appreciation for parishioners’ contributions, which helped provide money for Commissary gift cards through the RSO, many volunteers helping with the HAP, numerous agencies willing to have Angel Trees and boxes on their properties, organizations willing to directly sponsor children, and community members willing to grab an Angel tag and purchase a gift for a needy child. “Of course, none of this would be possible without direct coordination and great effort by Mrs. Danna Butterfield, the ACS AER Officer,” Golonka said.

“The support and generosity of this community brings real tears of joy to many recipients and truly makes a difference in their lives,” he said.

Anyone can take a tag from a tree, placed at various locations throughout the garrison, and purchase the indicated gift for a local child, attach the tag to the gift and place it in one of the Angel Tree boxes. Angel Tree boxes will be picked up Dec. 18. Sponsors or Family members can then pick up their gifts at Army Community Service from Dec. 19 to 22. Call (0611) 143-548-9201 for more information.

“Once again this year, as in previous years, this community showed their heart, by donating over $13,000.00 and more than 1000 gifts, some of them valued over $500.00, and the ACS and the Wiesbaden Community truly appreciates their selfless donations,” Golonka said.

