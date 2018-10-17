Community celebrates with music, dance, food, culture

Dancing, music and food delighted those who attended the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Hispanic Heritage Month celebration Oct. 3 at the Wiesbaden Fitness Center.

Volunteers showcased a diverse array of cultural highlights from more than 20 countries at the observance, hosted by the 24th Military Intelligence Battalion.

Three Hispanic Medal of Honor recipients were remembered for their heroism, valor and duty to country: Pvt. Pedro Cano, Staff Sgt. Marcario Garcia and Master Sgt. Raul Perez Benavidez. Cano received the Medal of Honor posthumously for his courageous actions against an armed enemy battalion in Schevenhütte, Germany, in 1944, according to information provided at the event. Garcia received the award for courageous actions in combat in Grosshau, Germany, in 1944. Benavidez received the award for his actions in Vietnam in 1968.

Lt. Col. Angela Reber, commander of the 24th MI Battalion, told the crowd at the start of the event, “It is an honor for us to stand shoulder to shoulder daily with the great men and women who serve this nation as they share and celebrate their culture and traditions with us.”

Performances included Fandango, Salsa, Merengue típico, Panamanian Denesa, Cumbia, Jarabe Tapatío, Peruvian Tusuy Kusun and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu demonstrations.

Food and information tables represented Argentina, Belize, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Equatorial Guinea, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Spain, Uruguay and Venezuela.