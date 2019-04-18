Community celebrates women’s contributions

William King

2nd Theater Signal Brigade Public Affairs

Members of the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden community celebrated women past and present at the Women’s History Month observance March 13 in the Tony Bass Auditorium.

This year’s theme was Visionary Women: Champions of Peace and Nonviolence. The observance included a cake cutting, a reading of the presidential proclamation for the month, and a keynote address by Ronda Morgan, a Department of the Army civilian serving as the S-8 resource manager assigned to 2nd Theater Signal Brigade.

“We celebrate Women’s History Month to ensure that we do not become complacent and take a moment each year to celebrate the achievements that women have fought so hard to attain, and to rededicate ourselves to tackling challenges that remain,” Morgan said.

She lamented that when she began her career with the Army in 1994, she didn’t know of any senior female federal civil employees from which to seek advice. Morgan’s supervisor, a female Army colonel, provided the guidance, mentorship and support that she needed and set a positive example that helped guide her throughout her career.

“Over the last 25 years I have been fortunate to work with many men and women alike that have provided me with their support and guidance,” Morgan said.

However, she said there have occasionally been times during her career when she faced negative comments that led her to feel defeated or overwhelmed.

“During those dark days, I looked to other strong and successful women, past and present, and tried to channel their determination and their way of conquering adversity,” Morgan said.

She encouraged everyone to provide positive mentorship to women, to empower them, and to inspire confidence instead of conflict.

“We have been called to action, so let’s make a difference today,” Morgan said.

Col. Charles “Dean” Smith, 2nd Theater Signal Brigade deputy commander, highlighted the importance of Women’s History Month and similar observances. He said it is important to study our past, acknowledge the challenges and celebrate the accomplishments of those who have come before us.

“It really means a lot that we take time to think about our history, what we’ve done so far, and changes that we have been able to make in our history,” Smith said.

To learn more about women in the Army go to www.army.mil/women.