Community decorates the post office with wreaths

WIESBADEN, Germany — Donated “Wreaths of Warmth and Kindness” are now on display at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden’s post office, thanks to the holiday spirit of Angela Hise, management support specialist, and the Project Inclusion working group. She, with the help of group volunteers, hung the first set of wreaths in the facility during the first week of December.

Community members can bring in and hang their own wreaths any time to contribute to the public display of holiday spirit. “There are a few empty hooks on the walls above the mailboxes,” Hise said. “If we get wreath donations beyond that, people will need to bring their own hook and can place wreaths above any of the mailboxes throughout the APO.” Hooks should be a stick-on removable type and rated to hold the weight of the wreath.

“The idea stemmed from thinking back on a ‘Hall of Trees’ that I used to visit in Nashville, where different organizations would decorate holiday trees for the public to view as they walked through the premises,” Hise said. “There were dozens of them to look at, and it was a really nice event.

“We would love to make it an annual event, with all units, and many organizations and community members involved in future years,” she said.

Hise sees this community decorating effort as a way to come together in a cohesive effort, without the risks associated with in-person gatherings. “Having the display in the APO, a public area where much of the community visits, provides the most widespread viewing and sharing,” she added.

Donated wreaths can be picked up between Jan. 8 and 13. Any wreath not picked up will be disposed of.

For more information, Hise can be reached at angela.m.hise2.civ@mail.mil.