Community encouraged to take the Community Strengths and Themes Assessment

The Community Strengths and Themes Assessment survey, developed by the Army Public Health Command, is online now and is open until June 30, 2021.

It is designed to qualitatively measure community member’s views on quality of life, health, safety and satisfaction with the installation.

“We are working hard to find out what is important to our community and to work to ensure those issues are dealt with so we can enhance the quality of life for everyone. I would encourage our community to take the survey so their concerns can be captured and worked,” Col. Mario Washington, Wiesbaden Garrison commander said.

The survey asks question in the five dimensions or domains of resilience: physical, psychological, social, family and spiritual.

According to Dr. John W. Kaiser, employee assistance program coordinator, the survey is completed every two years by installations. He explained that the CSTA data assists the identification of priorities for the Commanders’ Ready and Resilient Council and Working Groups.

The link for the 2021 CSTA survey is https://usaphcapps.amedd.army.mil/Survey/se/2511374505D32214