Community makes sure holidays are bright for all

Volunteers from Army Community Service, the Commander’s Ready and Resilient Council Family/Social Working Group, the Sergeant Morales Club and the 66th Military Intelligence Brigade came together in support of the Holiday Assistance Program Oct. 24 at the Wiesbaden Commissary.

They began at 5 a.m. and bagged 1,500 food items for families in need during the holidays. Commissary staff assisted as well. In total, 11 carts full of bags were prepared for customers to purchase for donating to the food bank to create Holiday Assistance Baskets. ACS will be accepting donations now through Dec. 15.

ACS’s Federica LeMauk, who is in charge of the Holiday Assistance Program this year, commended the Commissary for their cooperation on the project.

“I go every day to pick up more bags,” she said. “They always help out and do it with a smile to help us do this project.”

LeMauk also credited the generosity of people in the community who have pitched in to make sure everyone has a holiday meal for their family.

“People are purchasing a lot more a lot faster than in previous years,” she said. “You can tell in this community the feeling of ‘I want to help’ or ‘I notice there’s a need’ is more significant than what I’ve seen in the past.”

Volunteers will continue bagging food items to provide all the supplies needed throughout Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Call 0611-143-548-9201 to learn more.