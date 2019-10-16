Community members ‘Take Back the Night’

Runners and walkers participate in a Take Back the Night 1k, 5k or 10k race Oct. 3 on Clay Kaserne. The mission of the event, hosted by the Sexual Harassment and Assault Response and Prevention Program, was to bring community members together to end sexual violence and other types of interpersonal violence. Participants carried glow stick candles to symbolize a candle light vigil for survivors of this type of violence.
“Uncountable numbers of people are affected by acts of sexual harassment and sexual assault, and it’s unfortunate that it continues to be a problem,” said Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Truchon at the start of the race. “The way that we can address the problem is what we’re doing right now — groups of people standing together in solidarity to take a stand and say that we’re not going to put up with this any longer.”