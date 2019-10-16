Community notes

SHARP Clothing Swap

Community members can bring their gently used and/or new clothing to exchange for other items at the Sexual Harassment Assault Response and Prevention Clothing Swap at the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 24.

AFAP conference

Delegates from throughout U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden will gather from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 14-15 at the Army Community Service cafeteria and Wiesbaden Entertainment Center for the annual Army Family Action Plan conference to discuss and prioritize quality-of-life issues for higher-level consideration and implementation. People are encouraged to submit their quality-of-life issues to be discussed during the conference. An online submission form and details on the conference are available at: wiesbaden.armymwr.com/calendar/event/army-family-action-plan-conference/3588452/41785. If interested in serving as a delegate or assisting as a volunteer, contact ACS at (0611) 143-548-9201.

SFL-TAP hiring event

The Wiesbaden Soldier for Life Transition Assistance Program will host a hiring event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 20 at the Community Activity Center. More than 35 employers and service providers both local and in the U.S. will be on site to employ job seekers of all kinds, including transitioning services members, veterans, retirees, military spouses and dependents. Applicants should bring multiple copies of their resume and dress for success.

Credentialing

The Wiesbaden Education Center will host several briefings on the Army Credentialing Program to address eligibility, funding options, Army Cool’s role and the application process. Attend a briefing Oct. 22, Nov. 19, Dec. 17, Jan. 7, 2020, Feb. 4, 2020 or March 10, 2020 to learn more about the program and how it can help with achieving education and career goals. For more information, call (0611)143-548-1302 or email usarmy.wiesbaden.imcom-europe.list.education-center@mail.mil.

Lunch and learn

The University of Maryland Global Campus will host a “Lunch & Learn” seminar from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Wiesbaden Education Center, Bldg. 1023E, Room 9. Bring your lunch and join Michael Blattman, a UMGC faculty member, who will be presenting on the topic of stock market investment and analysis strategies.

Graduation ceremony

All students, military, family members and civilians, who have or will graduate with certificate or degree from any college or university in 2019 or early 2020, are invited to participate in a graduation ceremony at 2 p.m. Nov. 21 at the Clay Kaserne Chapel. The entire community is invited to attend the ceremony. Participating graduates must RSVP by Nov. 15.

Disability awareness

U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden will celebrate National Disability Employment Awareness Month with guest speaker retired safety director Don Wright at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 21 at the Clay Kaserne Chapel.