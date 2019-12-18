Community notes

New Year’s Eve Party

The Wiesbaden Entertainment Center will host a New Year’s Eve celebration with activities for families including: Party favors at the door for young and old, free Cosmic Bowling all night (shoe rental $1.50), fruit juice for children at midnight and free finger foods from 8-11 p.m. The WEC Lounge will host a party for adults ages 18 and above including: Party favors, live video DJ, champagne toast at midnight and free finger foods from 8-11 p.m. Prices for the New Year’s Eve Party from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. are: Presale adult — $13.75 each; Presale child ages 6-14 — $9.50 each; Presale six adults group ticket — $11.50 each; Presale 10 adults group ticket — $10.75 each; Presale family special two adults, one child age 6-14 — $36; Presale family special two adults, two children (6-14) — $45; Presale family special two adults, three children — $52 (each additional child with family $5); Children under age 5 — free.

At the door, tickets will be: $16.75 for adults; $12 for children ages 6-14; and free for children under age 6. For more information visit Wiesbaden.ArmyMWR.com.

Toddler playgroup

A toddler playgroup meets from 10-11:30 a.m. Jan. 10 and 24, 2020, at the Army Community Service cafeteria. The free playgroup is for children ages 1-4. Call (0611) 143-548-9201 for more information.

Credentialing

The Wiesbaden Education Center will host briefings on the Army Credentialing Program to address eligibility, funding options, Army Cool’s role and the application process. Attend a briefing Jan. 7, 2020, Feb. 4, 2020, or March 10, 2020, to learn more about the program and how it can help with achieving education and career goals. For more information, call (0611)143-548-1302 or email usarmy.wiesbaden.imcom-europe.list.education-center@mail.mil.

‘Beauty and the Beast’

The Amelia Earhart Playhouse presents “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast” with performances on Dec. 20 and 21, and Jan. 10, 11, 17 and 18 at 7 p.m.; and Jan. 12 and 19 at 2 p.m. Purchase tickets at the playhouse or Wiesbaden Arts and Crafts Center.

Basic car care class

Learn basic car maintenance at the Wiesbaden Automotive Skills Center from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Jan. 12, 2020. Topics include checking fluids, jump-starting your vehicle, changing a tire, proper tire pressure and oil changes. Cost is $15. Call (0611) 143-548-9817.

Guided meditation

This guided meditation class will help you reduce stress, control anxiety, lengthen attention span and improve emotional health. The class meets from 6-7:15 p.m. Jan. 15, 2020, at the Wiesbaden Sports, Fitness and Outdoor Recreation Center. Cost is $10. Call (0611) 143-548-9830.

‘Blue Door’

The Amelia Earhart Playhouse invites play-goers to this dramatic exploration of the male African-American experience. “Blue Door” is about a college professor coming to terms with his personal and cultural identity. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 31, Feb. 1, 14, 15, 21 and 22; and 2 p.m. Feb. 2, 16 and 23 Purchase tickets at the playhouse or Wiesbaden Arts and Crafts Center.

Budgeting for Baby

Get some tips from the financial professionals during this Army Community Service Financial Readiness class —Budgeting for Baby: Financial Planning for New Parents — on Jan. 21, 2020, from 10:30 a.m. to noon in Building 1023 West, Room 007 on Clay Kaserne. Sign up by calling (0611) 143-548-9201.

Baby Story Time

Come to the Wiesbaden Library for Baby Story Time on the fourth Wednesday of the month from 10-10:30 a.m. — for children from birth to age 3 along with their caregivers.

There’s an artist in everyone

The Wiesbaden Arts and Crafts Center offers art classes on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Call (0611) 143-548-9838 for details.

Preschool Story Time

Children up to age 6 are invited to the Wiesbaden Library on Thursdays at 10 a.m. for a fun hour of stories, crafts, and songs.

Host Nation Orientation

Army Community Service sponsored Host Nation Orientation is a great way for newcomers to learn about German culture, language, public transportation, and tips about living in our community. Host Nation Orientation is held every Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center. Call Army Community Service at (0611) 143-548-9201 for more information.

Play Morning

Play Morning is a play group for children ages 12 months to 3 years that meets Fridays from 10-11:30 a.m. in Building 7780 in Hainerberg Housing. Call (0611) 143-548-9201 for more information.

Auto Skills can help

The Wiesbaden Automotive Skills Center on the north side of Clay Kaserne offers a wide variety of services including a wheel alignment service, tire pressure monitor system repair, basic maintenance class for spouses and more. Stop by to find out about these services or to work on your own vehicle. Call Call (0611) 143-548-6679.

Guitar, bass lessons

Enjoy individual electric and acoustic guitar lessons or electric bass guitar lessons for adults at the Wiesbaden Arts and Crafts Center. Beginners are a specialty. The fundamentals, music reading, music theory and information about the music business are included in the course. Lessons are 30-minutes long and generally available from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Call (0611) 143-548-9838.