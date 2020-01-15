Community notes

Wednesday Night Alive

The Religious Support Office offers Wednesday Night Alive classes and dinners every Wednesday from 5:30 to 7:15 p.m. beginning Feb. 5. Join the Facebook group “wednightalive” for more information on topics and meals or call the chaplain’s office at (0611)143-548-5176.

Valentine’s Day Dinner

The Little Italy Restaurant and Catering Center offers a special Valentine’s Day Dinner from 6-9 p.m. Feb. 14. The special meal will include an aperitif, appetizer, main course and dessert. Cost is $80 for two people. Call (0611) 143-548-9413 to reserve a table.

Leap Into the Lounge

Come on up to the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center Lounge at 8 p.m. Feb. 29 starting and add a day of partying you don’t get every year. A limited menu will be available from the Strike Zone from 8-10:30 p.m. Themed drinks will also be available for purchase. Call (0611) 143-548-9404 or 9406 for details.

Blind Date with a Book

Different genres of books will be gift wrapped and ready for Wiesbaden Library patrons to check out throughout February. Readers are asked to “take a chance on book love” by selecting a book they may otherwise never have checked out. Stop by the library in February.

‘Blue Door’

The Amelia Earhart Playhouse invites play-goers to this dramatic exploration of the male African-American experience. “Blue Door” is about a college professor coming to terms with his personal and cultural identity. Performances are Feb. 1, 14, 15, 21 and 22 at 7:30 p.m.; Feb. 2, 16 and 23 at 2 p.m. Purchase tickets at the Playhouse or Wiesbaden Arts and Crafts Center.

Tips to grow your TSP

Enhance your financial literacy by learning how to make the most of the Thrift Savings Plan during ACS’ free Making the Most of My TSP class on Feb. 4 from 9-10:30 a.m. in Bldg. 1023W, Room 7, on Clay Kaserne. Call ACS at (0611) 143-548-9201 to reserve a space in the class.

BOSS Meetings

Wiesbaden’s Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers meets every first and third Wednesday of the month from 4-5 p.m. at the Warrior Zone. Find out about upcoming outings for single service members, community support and more. Call (0611) 143-548-9816 for details.

CYS special opening

Wiesbaden Child and Youth Services has a special opening for children ages six weeks to fifth grade on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, from 6:30-11:30 p.m. Cost is $25. Make reservations at Parent Central Services at least four working days in advance. Call (0611) 143-548-9356.

Trivia Night

Share your knowledge of pop culture, history, science, literature and more during Trivia Night at the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center. Join a team and compete for door prizes. Trivia Nights are from 7-9 p.m. Feb. 12 and 26.

Sweetheart Karaoke, Valentine’s Bowling

Sing your sweetheart a love song up in the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center Lounge Feb. 13 with Valentine’s-themed karaoke. Bring your sweetheart and bowl from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 13 and 14. There’ll be special food and bowling packages available. Call (0611) 143-548-9404 for more information.

Toddler playgroup

A toddler playgroup meets from 10-11:30 a.m. Feb. 7 and 21 at the Army Community Service cafeteria. The free playgroup is for children ages 1-4. Call (0611) 143-548-9201 for more information.

Car Care Class

Learn basic car maintenance during this class at the Wiesbaden Automotive Skills Center from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Feb. 16. Topics include checking fluids, jump starting your vehicle, changing a tire, proper tire pressure and oil changes. Cost is $15. Call (0611) 143-548-9817.

Guitar and Bass Lessons

Enjoy individual electric and acoustic guitar lessons or electric bass lessons for adults at the Wiesbaden Arts and Crafts Center. Lessons are 30 minutes long and generally available Tuesday through Fridays from 2-4 p.m. Register at the Arts and Crafts Center or call (0611) 143-548-9838.

Mommy and Me Art

The Wiesbaden Arts and Crafts Center features Mommy and Me Art every second and fourth Friday of the month from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The event is free.

Financial Education for Couples

Army Community Service’s Financial Management Division offers a free “Love and Money: Financial Education or Couples” class from 10:30 a.m. to noon Feb. 18. Classes meet at Bldg. 1023 West, Room 7 on Clay Kaserne. Register by calling ACS at (0611) 143-548-9201.

Baby Story Time

Come to the Wiesbaden Library for Baby Story Time on the fourth Wednesday of the month from 10-10:30 a.m. — for children from birth to age 3 along with their caregivers.

Wood Shop Safety Course

Learn how to safely use the Wood Shop at the Wiesbaden Arts and Crafts Center during the Wood Shop Safety Course. Classes are held from 5:15-6 p.m. Feb. 5 and 19 and cost $10. Call (0611) 143-548-9838.

Preschool Story Time

Children up to age 6 are invited to the Wiesbaden Library at 10 a.m. Thursdays for a fun hour of stories, crafts and songs.

Host Nation Orientation

Army Community Service sponsored Host Nation Orientation is a great way for newcomers to learn about German culture, language, public transportation, and tips about living in our community. Host Nation Orientation is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Tuesday at the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center. Call Army Community Service at (0611) 143-548-9201 for more information.

Auto Skills can help

The Wiesbaden Automotive Skills Center on the North Side of Clay Kaserne offers a wide variety of services including a wheel alignment service, tire pressure monitor system repair, basic maintenance class for spouses and more. Stop by to find out about these services or to work on your own vehicle. Call (0611) 143-548-6679.

ACS classes

Army Community Service offers a wealth of free classes throughout the month — everything from Army Family Team Building training to a Resume Seminar, Banking and Checking Accounts to Home Buying. Check out https://wiesbaden.armymwr.com/europe/wiesbaden/programs/army-community-service-acs and click on the Calendar link for times and locations.