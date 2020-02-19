Community notes

Ash Wednesday

The Religious Support Office will offer the following Ash Wednesday services Feb. 26: Catholic services will be held at 11:30 a.m. at Clay Chapel and 6 p.m. at Hainerberg Chapel. Protestant services will be held at 12:30 at Clay Chapel.

Black History Month

An observance will be held at noon Feb. 26 in the Tony Bass Auditorium to honor the contributions of black and African American Soldiers in the U.S. military.

The fitness center will host spin classes dedicated to the Soldiers from the 25th Infantry Bicycle Corps, a group of African-American Buffalo Soldiers created in 1896. Remaining classes are Feb. 21 and 28 in the cycle room, 1a.

Hiring event

U.S. Army Europe is scheduled to host a local hiring event from 8 to 11 a.m. Feb. 25 and 26 at the Exchange food court on Hainerberg. Attendees are requested to bring their resume, transcripts, Veterans Affairs disability letter, marriage certificate, spouse’s orders, DD-214, and most recent SF-50, if applicable.

Flu shots

There’s still time to get a flu shot. Soldiers, family members, and civilian employees can walk in to the Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic’s Immunization Clinic from 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. Monday through Friday to receive their vaccine.

Ed Center open house

The Wiesbaden Education Center will host a Karneval Open House from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 25 in Bldg. 1023 East on Clay Kaserne. Learn about upcoming classes and enjoy light refreshments.

Senior management

Briefings on the Senior Enterprise Talent Management and Enterprise Talent Management programs will be held from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. March 9 and 9:30 a.m. to noon March 10 at the Tony Bass Auditorium. The SETM and ETM programs are designed for selected GS-12 through GS-15 (or equivalent) Army senior civilians a professional development, senior-level educational or experiential learning opportunity. For more info on the SETM/ETM program, go to https://www.csldo.army.mil/.

Dr. Seuss Birthday Bash

Celebrate Dr. Seuss’s Birthday from 2-3:30 p.m. March 1 at the Wiesbaden Library. Enjoy stories, crafts, and activities. Call (0611) 143-548-9821 for details.

Guided Meditation

Reduce your stress level, control anxiety and enhance your self-awareness during the Guided Meditation Class from 6-7:15 p.m. March 18 at the Wiesbaden Sports, Fitness and Outdoor Recreation Center. Cost is $10. Sign up at the fitness center.

Spouses’ hiring forum

U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden will host a Spouse Forum on Hiring from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 3 in the Community Activity Center. Attendees will receive USAJOBS training, resume training, information on home-based business opportunities and have the opportunity to have experts answer their hiring-related questions. Submit questions in advance to patricia.l.benz2.civ@mail.mil.

Career Training

Wiesbaden’s Employment Readiness Program will host its “Career Training Lunchtime Series” from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 3 and 17 in Room 22, Bldg. 7790, on Hainerberg. Learn how to build your federal resume and to write a resume for the private sector. Reserve a space in the class by calling ACS at (0611) 143-548-9201.

Mainz Farmers Market

Visit the Mainz Farmers Market by bus with Army Community Service’s Relocation Readiness Program on March 6. The tour is free, but bring euros for public transportation and shopping. Registration opens two weeks before the tour – call (0611) 143-548-9201.

‘Matilda the Musical’

The Amelia Earhart Playhouse presents “Matilda the Musical,” a stage musical by Dennis Kelly and Tim Minchin based on the children’s book by Roald Dahl. Follow the adventures of an extraordinary little girl who, armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand and change her destiny. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. March 13, 14, 20, 21, 27, 28, April 17 and 18; and at 2 p.m. March 15, 22, 28, 29, April 18 and 19. Purchase tickets at the playhouse or Wiesbaden Arts and Crafts Center.

Financial Planning

Learn about financial planning, investment options, and tax considerations during Army Community Service’s free class from 10:30 a.m. to noon March 17 at the Welcome Center on Clay Kaserne (Room 007, Bldg. 1023W. Call (0611) 143-548-9201 to register.

St. Patrick’s at the WEC

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center on March 17. Wear your green shirt, pants or lucky charm Irish hat and get 50% off of the regular bowling price from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Green beer will be served in the WEC Lounge.

Spouse Orientation

Spouses are invited to pick up information, to get answers to their questions from garrison subject matter experts and to network with fellow spouses during the Spouse Orientation from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 18 at the Army Community Service Cafeteria. Free child care is available if arranged a week in advance. Call (0611) 143-548-9201 for more information.

City walking tour

Join a free walking tour on March 19 with a local expert who will share insights on shopping, getting around on public transportation and about the local culture. Bring euros for public transportation, shopping, and dining. Register up to two weeks before the tour date with Army Community Service at (0611) 143-548-9201.

Library Story Time

The Wiesbaden Library will hold Baby Story Time (for children up to age 3) from 10-10:30 a.m. March 25. Preschool Story Time (for children up to age 5) is held from 10-11 a.m. every Thursday. Call (0611) 143-548-9821 for more information.

BOSS Meetings

Wiesbaden’s Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers meets from 4-5p.m. every first and third Wednesday of the month at the Warrior Zone. Find out about upcoming outings for single service members, community support and more. Call (0611) 143-548-9816 for details.

Trivia Night

Share your knowledge of pop culture, history, science, literature and more during Trivia Nights from 7-9 p.m. March 11 and 25 at the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center. Join a team and compete for door prizes.

Toddler Playgroup

A Toddler Playgroup meets from 10-11:30 a.m. March 6 and 20 at the Army Community Service Cafeteria. The free playgroup is for children ages 1-4. Call (0611) 143-548-9201 for more information.