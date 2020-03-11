Community notes

Spouse networking

Military spouses are invited to attend a military spouse networking event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 13 in the small ballroom at the Community Activity Center. Make friends and meet agency representatives interested in recruiting volunteers. Light breakfast and lunch included. Space is limited. Register at www.cvent.com/d/wnqpq8.

Vietnam veterans pin

In honor of the National Vietnam War Veterans Day, all Vietnam Veterans are invited to visit the Exchange on Hainerberg to receive a special Vietnam Veteran lapel pin during a ceremony March 27 recognizing their valor and sacrifice. Interested veterans who do not have post access should contact Installation Access Control at (0611) 143-548-7080/7081/7082/7083.

Contemporary worship

A new contemporary-liturgical worship service (blended musical styles) will begin at 1 p.m. April 12 at Clay Chapel led by Chap. Terri Hunt and Chap. Mark Lee. The new service will be general Protestant, open and affirming of all in the Christian tradition. All community members are welcome. Child care will be provided.

Spring Bazaar

Shop for international items from throughout Europe during the 2020 Spring Bazaar at the Wiesbaden Sports and Fitness Center from noon to 7 p.m. April 17, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 18 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 19.

‘Matilda the Musical’

The Amelia Earhart Playhouse presents “Matilda the Musical,” a stage musical by Dennis Kelly and Tim Minchin based on the children’s book by Roald Dahl. Follow the adventures of an extraordinary little girl who, armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand and change her destiny. Performances in April are at 7:30 p.m. April 17, 18 and 24; and at 2 p.m. April 18 and 19. Purchase tickets at the Playhouse or Wiesbaden Arts and Crafts Center.

Kinder Fest

Wiesbaden’s Child and Youth Services celebrates Month of the Military Child with Kinder Fest from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 11. The free event, to be held in and around the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center, will feature games, arts and crafts, egg hunts and free refreshments.

Baby Fair

Army Community Service’s New Parent Support Program holds a Baby Fair on April 21 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Community Activity Center (Little Italy Restaurant and Catering Center) on Clay Kaserne. Pick up information, goodies and lots more during the fair.

Where’s Rocket?

Come join in the weeklong celebration during the Month of the Military Child and National Library Week — April 19-23. Every day during normal hours of operation find Rocket (the library’s mascot) and bring him to the library’s circulation desk for your prize (Rocket will be hidden at least five times a day). All ages are invited to participate.

Spouse Orientation

Spouses are invited to pick up information, get answers to their questions from garrison subject matter experts and to network with fellow spouses during the Spouse Orientation on April 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Army Community Service Cafeteria. Free child care is available if arranged a week in advance. Call (0611) 143-548-9201 for more information.

City walking tour

Join a free walking tour on April 16 with a local expert who will share insights on shopping, getting around on public transportation and the local culture. Bring Euros for public transportation, shopping and dining. Register, starting two weeks before the tour date, with Army Community Service at (0611) 143-548-9201.

BOSS meetings

Wiesbaden’s Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers meets every first and third Wednesday of the month from 4-5 p.m. at the Warrior Zone. Find out about upcoming outings for single service members, community support and more. Call (0611)143-548-9816 for details.

Toddler playgroup

A Toddler playgroup meets April 3 and 17 from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Army Community Service Cafeteria. The free playgroup is for children ages 1-4. Call (0611) 143-548-9201 for more information.

Car Care Class

Learn Basic Car Maintenance during this class on April 26 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Wiesbaden Automotive Skills Center. Topics include checking fluids, jump-starting your vehicle, changing a tire, proper tire pressure and oil changes. Call (0611) 143-548-9817 to sign up.

Blood drive

The next Red Cross blood drive is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 12 on the fitness center basketball courts. Donors can make an appointment at www.militarydonor.com. Appointments are not required, but extremely helpful for the team to be able to prepare the right amount of equipment.

Guitar, bass lessons

Enjoy individual electric and acoustic guitar lessons or electric bass lessons for adults at the Wiesbaden Arts and Crafts Center. Lessons are 30 minutes long and generally available Tuesday through Fridays from 2-4 p.m. Register at the Arts and Crafts Center or call (0611) 143-548-9838.

Mommy and Me Art

The Wiesbaden Arts and Crafts Center features Mommy and Me Art every second and fourth Friday of the month from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The event is free.

There’s an artist in everyone

The Wiesbaden Arts and Crafts Center offers Art Classes on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Call (0611) 143-548-9838 for details.

Preschool Story Time

Children up to age 6 are invited to the Wiesbaden Library on Thursdays at 10 a.m. for a fun hour of stories, crafts and songs.

Host Nation Orientation

Army Community Service sponsored Host Nation Orientation is a great way for newcomers to learn about German culture, language, public transportation, and tips about living in our community. Host Nation Orientation is held every Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center. Call Army Community Service at (0611) 143-548-9201 for more information.

Auto Skills can help

The Wiesbaden Automotive Skills Center on the North Side of Clay Kaserne offers a wide variety of services including a wheel alignment service, tire pressure monitor system repair, basic maintenance class for spouses and more. Stop by to find out about these services or to work on your own vehicle. Call (0611) 143-548-6679.

ACS classes

Army Community Service offers a wealth of free classes throughout the month – everything from Army Family Team Building training to a Resume Seminar, Banking and Checking Accounts to Home Buying. Check out https://wiesbaden.armymwr.com/europe/wiesbaden/programs/army-community-service-acs and click on the Calendar link for times and locations.