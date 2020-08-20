Community notes

Gate access

In general, those entering USAG Wiesbaden facilities should be prepared with two forms of proper ID.

Passport office closure

The USAG Wiesbaden Passport Section, Bldg. 1023E, will be closed for all passport application acceptance processes from Aug. 24-31. The office will remain open to issue passports that have already been processed and are ready for pick up.

Celina’s Kitchen Corner

Join Chef Celina in the USO kitchen via video conferencing for creative tips around the kitchen and simple recipes that will change with the seasons. Ask questions live, learn new skills and create recipes together. A video conferencing link and list of ingredients will be sent to participants a few days before the event. Her program will continue every 4th Friday of the month. The Aug. 28 class will cover knife safety and skills, which knives to use for what and cutting up a few vegetables and fruits together. The class will also make a dip for veggies and one for fruits.

Those who can’t join virtually may still post questions on the USO’s Facebook Event page for Celina to answer, and all recipes will be posted as well after the program. Register for this event at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/celinas-kitchen-corner-tickets-114511870086.

Rise and stride

The USO Wiesbaden’s Rise & Stride casual walking program will be held every Thursday at 8 a.m., starting at the USO Cottage on Hainerberg. Light stretching and other workout options will also be included. This is a casual group for people who want to get moving, make friends and receive positive motivation to get active. Participants are asked to register at https://riseandstrideusowiesbaden.eventbrite.com to help organizers keep numbers manageable and for COVID tracking reasons. Please no children at this time, unless babywearing.

Fitness classes

Join fellow community members for classes at the fitness center in August. All classes are held outside. They are 45 minutes in length to allow for proper sanitation before and after class. Bring water, your own yoga mat and towel. Wear sunscreen if necessary, and dress accordingly. Classes include: Yoga, Pound, Strong Nation, Tabata, Functional Fitness Training, Zumba, Yoga with Weights, Zumba Gold, Fuse and Barre. Also, please note: Golden Sage Martial Arts classes return in August. See the schedule at wiesbaden.armymwr.com/promos/group-fitness-classes. For more information visit Wiesbaden.ArmyMWR.COM or call (0611) 143-548-9830.