Community Notes

Families urged to anchor large furniture

U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Commander Col. Mario Washington issued a memo Aug. 24 to residents of Army Family Housing in reference to the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2020, which provided guidance for residents on anchoring furniture items in their homes.

The guidance encourages family members to anchor large furniture that may pose a risk to children if it were to tip over.

Read the memorandum for residents at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden at home.army.mil/wiesbaden/index.php/about/Garrison/directorate-public-works/housing-services-office.

Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day

Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day is observed in the United States on the last Sunday of September, and recognized by the U.S. Congress as the day America honors surviving mothers and families of fallen service members – specifically those who died while on active duty. This year, Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day falls on Sept. 27. This year’s theme is, “Remember surviving military mothers and families and honor the legacy of their loved ones who died in service to our nation.”

Survivor Outreach Services provides dedicated support to Surviving Families who have lost a Soldier. The SOS can provide support, information and services as long as is needed.

Contact the Wiesbaden SOS Coordinator at (0611)143-548-9201.

Gold Star Mother’s Day virtual 5K

Dedicate your race bib to a loved one. Families and children of all ages are invited to run, walk, bike or stroll in honor of Gold Star Mother’s Day. Show your support at your own pace and on your own time. Choose a 5K route in your neighborhood, on a track or trail, snap a selfie and send the photo to ACS through Facebook to be featured on their page. The event runs Sept. 21-27. The event is free. Race bibs are available for pickup at ACS and are not required. Registered participants with photo submission will receive a token of appreciation from the Survivor Outreach Services program. For more information, call (0611)143-548-9201.

Ski, snowboard rental

Save money on seasonal ski or snowboard equipment rental at Outdoor Recreation by renting gear during the month of October. The early-bird seasonal special rate is $179 – equipment can be used from Nov. 1, 2020, through April 1, 2021. Stop by Outdoor Recreation to get fitted and to rent gear. Call (0611) 143-548-9801 for more information.

Art lessons

Get painting, drawing and sketching tips from professional artist Claudia during weekly lessons at the Wiesbaden Arts and Crafts Center. Sessions are informal, with participant interaction, relaxing music, conversation and expert guidance. Sessions are two hours long, by appointment – Tuesdays from noon to 2 p.m. or 3-5 p.m. Cost is $90 for four, two-hour classes. Sign up at the Arts and Crafts Center or call (0611) 143-548-9838.

QR Quest Puzzle

The Wiesbaden Library invites patrons to join the quest – crack the code and win prizes – throughout the month of October. Visit the library and pick up the Quest Puzzle. Then scan the QR codes hidden around the library to unlock clues and locations of other codes – all leading to the solution and a prize. Completed puzzles must be turned in by Nov. 1 to receive a prize.

Winter vehicle checks

The Automotive Skills Center will check and ensure your vehicle is winter ready during Winter Inspection Checks in October and November. The 11-point inspection includes: parking brake, signal horn, all lights, cooling system, fluid levels, belts, tires, battery and charging system, washer fluid and windshield wipers, exhaust system. Cost is $20. Call (0611) 143-548-9817.

Wood shop safety

Attend a wood shop safety and orientation class in order to use the facility at the Wiesbaden Arts and Crafts Center. Classes will be from noon to 1 p.m. Oct. 7 and 21. Call (0611) 143-548-9838 for details.