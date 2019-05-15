Community Notes

BOSS organization day

Wiesbaden’s Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers hosts an afternoon of fun from noon to 6 p.m. June 7 at the Clay Kaserne Sports Complex in Newman Village. The event will feature free burgers and hot dogs, battle ball, soccer, tug-o-war, Ultimate Frisbee, horse shoes, a dunk tank and more. Call (0611) 143-548-9816.

Canvas and Corkscrews

All levels of painters are invited to an evening of socializing and painting at 6 p.m. June 7 at the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center. This get-together is open to ID cardholders ages 18 and up. Register at the Wiesbaden Arts and Crafts Center.

CYS job fair

Wiesbaden Child and Youth Services and NAF human resources will host a job fair from 8 a.m. to noon June 4 at the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center. Tentative job offers will be extended on the spot to fill flex and regular part-time child and youth program assistant positions. Applicants should bring two copies of their resume, passport, Social Security card, two references and high school diploma or college transcripts. Call (0611) 143-546-2306 for more information.

Auto Skills Army birthday giveaway

All customers requesting bays or vehicle repair services on the Army’s Birthday, June 14, will have a chance to win free bay time and discounted services. Reach into the drawing box of presents at the Automotive Skills Center for your chance to win.

Karaoke contest

Win cash prizes at the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center’s karaoke contest starting at 7 p.m. June 13.

Play in the playground

Army Community Service’s New Parent Support Program invites children and their parents for a play date at local playgrounds throughout the summer. Play dates in June are from 10-11:30 a.m. June 14 and 28 at the USO Cottage playground on Hainerberg.

Car care classes

The Wiesbaden Automotive Skills Center offers a Brake Service Class (costs $15) from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 9; and a Basic Car Maintenance Class (costs $10) from 10:30-11:30 a.m. June 23. Sign up at the center or by calling (0611) 143-548-9817.

Financial planning

The Financial Readiness Program offers a free Steps to Financial Planning Class from 10-11 a.m. June 5. Call (0611) 143-548-9201 to register.

Spouse Orientation

Network with experts, meet fellow spouses and learn more about your home away from home during Spouse Orientation from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 19 at Army Community Service. Free child care is available. Call (0611) 143-548-9201 to make reservations.

Trivia night

Show off your trivia knowledge and win during the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center Lounge’s trivia nights at 7 p.m. June 12 and 26.

City walking tour

Learn how to navigate the city, shop on the economy and use public transportation during a Wiesbaden walking tour June 20. Bring euros for transportation, shopping and dining. Call (0611) 143-548-9201 to register.

Home-buying class

Army Community Service hosts a free Home Buying, Financing and VA Home Loans class at noon June 13 in the training room in Apartment 3, Texas Str. 57 on Hainerberg. Register by calling (0611) 143-548-9201.

Vesting in TSP

Army Community Service’s Financial Readiness Program holds a free Vesting in the Thrift Savings Program class from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 18. Learn about the retirement benefit. Call (0611) 143-548-9201 to register.

Preschool story time

Children up to age 6 are invited to the Wiesbaden Library at 10 a.m. Thursdays for a fun hour of stories, crafts and songs.

Host Nation Orientation

Host Nation Orientation is a way for newcomers to learn about German culture, language, public transportation, and tips about living in Wiesbaden. It is held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Tuesday at the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center. Call (0611) 143-548-9201 for more information.

Play Morning

Play Morning is a play group for children ages 12 months to 3 years that meets from 10-11:30 a.m. Fridays in Bldg. 7780 on Hainerberg.

Auto Skills can help

The Wiesbaden Automotive Skills Center on the north side of Clay Kaserne offers a wide variety of services including a wheel alignment service, tire pressure monitor system repair and basic maintenance class for spouses. Stop by to find out about these services or to work on your own vehicle. Call (0611) 143-548-6679.

Guitar and bass lessons

Enjoy individual electric and acoustic guitar lessons or electric bass guitar lessons for adults at the Wiesbaden Arts and Crafts Center. Beginners are a specialty. The fundamentals, music reading, music theory and information about the music business are included in the course. Lessons are 30 minutes long and generally available from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Lesson times are subject to availability. Ask about available lesson slots at the front counter of the Wiesbaden Arts and Crafts Center or call (0611) 143-548-9838.

Art classes

The Wiesbaden Arts and Crafts Center offers art classes on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Call (0611) 143-548-9838 for details.

ACS classes

Army Community Service offers free classes throughout the month, including Army Family Team Building training, a resume seminar, banking and checking accounts and home buying. Check out wiesbaden.armymwr.com/europe/wiesbaden/programs/army-community-service-acs and click on the calendar link for times and locations.