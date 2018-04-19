Community notes – April, 2018

Sponsorship rodeo

USAG Wiesbaden will host a Sponsorship and Relocation Rodeo from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 26 at the Community Activity Center. Different agencies will be there to explain what the community has to offer and how to take advantage of it. The event is open to all Soldiers, Family members and civilians in the Wiesbaden community.

Family support

Al-Anon is a 12 -step program that offers support and comfort to those dealing with the effects of alcoholism in Family members or friends. The group meets at the Clay Chapel Annex, second floor conference room, on Wednesday evenings from 7 to 8 p.m. All are welcome to this anonymous fellowship.

For more information, contact the ASAP office at (0611)143-548-1412 or the Chaplain’s office at (0611)143-548-5178.

‘The Odd Couple’

Wiesbaden’s Amelia Earhart Playhouse presents the female version of “The Odd Couple” with shows on May 18 and 19, June 1 through 3 and 8 through 10 at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays. Enjoy the humorous interactions of Olive, a divorced television producer, and Florence, a recently separated homemaker, in this re-take of the classic Neil Simon comedy. Purchase tickets at the Playhouse or Wiesbaden Arts and Crafts Center.

Test-a-thon

Community members are invited to visit the National Test Center for a test-a-thon, where they can take as many computer-based exams as they would like, with the benefit of instant score results. This is a walk-in event for both DSST and CLEP testing (Bldg. 1023E, Room 7). No appointment needed. Testing begins at 9 a.m., and exams must be completed by 3 p.m. Testing is free for service members unless they are re-testing. The cost is $85 (CLEP or DSST), plus a sitting fee for non-military. Pay with credit or debit card at the time of registration.

Denim Day

Denim Day, April 25, is an internationally recognized awareness campaign, originally triggered by a ruling by the Italian Supreme Court where a rape conviction was overturned because the justices felt that since the victim was wearing tight jeans she must have helped her rapist remove her jeans, thereby implying consent. The following day, the women in the Italian Parliament came to work wearing jeans in solidarity with the victim. Denim Day was developed in response to this case, and wearing jeans during this annual event has become a symbol of protest against erroneous and destructive attitudes about sexual assault. Commanders may authorize their personnel to wear civilian attire, in the specific form of denim, April 25.

Canvas and Corkscrews

Enjoy an evening of creating art in a relaxed atmosphere during Canvas and Corkscrews at 6 p.m. May 4 at the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center. The event is open to ID cardholders 18 and up. Reserve a space at the Wiesbaden Arts and Crafts Center or by calling (0611) 143-548-9838.

Youth physicals

All children eligible to participate in Child and Youth Services sports and school activities may get their youth physicals from 2 to 4 p.m. April 26 at the Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic by appointment. Call 314-590-1303 or (06371)9464-1303.

Retiree forum

All retirees, veterans and their spouses and widow(er)s are invited to the Retiree Working Forum from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 12 at the Tony Bass Auditorium. Topics will cover Veterans Affairs, Tricare, customs and city of Wiesbaden support. For more information, contact USAG Wiesbaden Retiree Council President Robert Pierce at finthen6@hotmail.com or call 06132-57228.

Consumer rights

Learn your rights and obligations as a consumer during this free class from 1 to 2 p.m. May 3 courtesy of Army Community Service’s Financial Management Program. Register for the class, to be held at the Texas Str. 57 training room on Hainerberg, by calling ACS at (0611) 143-548-9201.

Spouse Appreciation Day oil change

The Wiesbaden Automotive Skills Center offers discounted staff oil changes in honor of Military Spouse Appreciation Day on May 12. The discounted fee is $13 — $5 off the regular price. Customers must provide their own supplies (oil and filter). Call (0611) 143-548-9817 to make an appointment.

Personal Growth

Learn how to improve personal relationships, communication and stress-management skills during the free Army Family Team Building: Personal Growth class on May 16 and 17. Call (0611) 143-548-9201 to register.

Get to know the area

ACS invites newcomers to get an in-depth look at their home away from home in Germany during Host Nation Orientation on Tuesdays starting at 9 a.m. at the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center on Hainerberg. Learn about German culture, language, public transportation and more. Stop by ACS in Bldg. 7790 on Hainerberg or call (0611) 143-548-9201.

Java and Jobs

The Employment Readiness Program offers “Java and Jobs” outreach on most Mondays from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Stop by to talk about the job search process. A representative will be at the Exchange food court on May 7 and 21, and the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center on May 14. Call (0611) 143-548-9201 for more information.

Crochet and knitting

The Arts and Crafts Center hosts a volunteer-led social function on Thursdays from noon to 3 p.m. featuring free crochet and knitting lessons as requested. Call (0611) 143-548-9838 for details.

Retirement planning

Learn how to ensure you are in good financial shape upon retirement and about the Army’s new Blended Retirement System during this free class at noon May 23 in the training room of Texas Str. 57 on Hainerberg. Reserve a space by calling (0611) 143-548-9201.

Two-step Tuesday

Two-steppers are invited to the WEC Lounge every Tuesday for a country-themed evening starting at 6 p.m.

Moms and kids bowling

Join other moms and munchkins for recreation and fun from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday mornings. The Parents can bowl at the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center while the children enjoy creative time. Crayons and lots of paper will be provided for the little ones while parents bowl a couple of games, enjoy their favorite coffee and spend some quality time. Come in early and have breakfast — or stay later and get some lunch. Cost is $1 per game with a $1 shoe rental.

