Community notes – December, 2018

Help prevent suicide

The U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Suicide Prevention Program manager will be hosting Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training—interactive two-day workshops in suicide first aid. Learn the warning signs of suicide and understand the needs of a person at risk of suicide. Open to all community members. Dates are March 7 and 8, 2019; June 20 and 21, 2019; and Sept. 12 and 13, 2019. To register, call (0611)143-548-1408/1412.

Christmas dinner

The USO is sponsoring a free Christmas dinner with turkey, ham, sides and drinks from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 20 at the Community Activity Center on Clay Kaserne. The meal is open to single and geographically-single Soldiers in the community. Door prizes will be given away.

MLK observance

The Garrison Equal Opportunity Office will host a Martin Luther King Jr. observance from noon to 1 p.m. Jan. 16, 2019 in the Tony Bass Auditorium.

Toy drive

A Marine Toys for Tots toy drive collection point will be set up in the Exchange through Dec. 22 on Hainerberg. Those who would like to donate are asked to drop off new, unwrapped toys. Toys will be used to help bring the joy of Christmas to less fortunate children.

Scholarships

Defense Commissary Agency is accepting online applications for the Scholarships for Military Children program Dec. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019. Visit www.militaryscholar.org for more details.

Fishing course

Wiesbaden Outdoor Recreation will host a U.S. Forces German Fishing Course Jan. 10 to 13, 2019. Learn what you need to know to purchase a German Fishing License. Call (0611) 143-548-9801 to sign up.

Sewing tips

Maker Space at the Wiesbaden Library will focus on basic sewing machines. Start or improve your skills, Jan. 5, 2019 at 4 p.m. Call (0611) 143-548-9821 to reserve a space.

‘Sound of Music’

Wiesbaden’s Amelia Earhart Playhouse will feature Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “The Sound of Music,” with final performances on Jan. 4, 5 and 6, 2019. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday. Buy tickets at the Playhouse or Arts and Crafts Center.

Next CIE

The next Community Information Exchange is Jan. 23 at the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center. If you missed the Nov. 28 CIE, view the slides at www.herald-union.com/community-information-exchange.

Preschool story time

Children up to age 6 are invited to the Wiesbaden Library on Thursdays at 10 a.m. for a fun hour of stories, crafts and songs.

Hunting and fishing

Wiesbaden Outdoor Recreation will offer a trip to Dortmund on Jan. 31 to attend the largest hunting and fishing exhibition in Germany. Sign up for this trip at the Fitness Center by Jan. 28, 2019.

‘Doubt: A Parable’

The Amelia Earhart Playhouse will host performances of the Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning John Patrick Shanley drama, “Doubt: A Parable,” on Jan. 11 and 12, 2019 at 7:30 p.m., Jan. 13 at 2 p.m. Call the Playhouse at (0611) 143-548-9812 for reservations.

Car class

The Wiesbaden Automotive Skills Center holds a Basic Car Maintenance Class on Jan. 13 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Cost is $10 per person. Call (0611) 143-548-9817.

Host Nation Orientation

Learn about German culture, language and public transportation during Host Nation Orientation. It is held Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center. Call Army Community Service at (0611) 143-548-9201 for more information.