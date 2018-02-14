Community notes – Feb, 2018

Black History Month

Community members are invited to attend a Black History Month observance at 11 a.m. Feb. 22 at the Tony Bass Auditorium.

Career fair

The Employment Readiness Program will host its annual career fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 28 at the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center. The fair will offer job seekers a chance to apply for positions, network with more than 30 agencies and even the chance to be hired on the spot. Prior to the career fair, the ERP will host a two-day resume fix and interview tips seminar. Those who are eager to start now are encouraged to come in and take advantage of the Resume and Interviewing Techniques classes. A USA Jobs class is also available. Call ACS at (0611)143-548-9201/9202 for additional information or come in and seek services prior to this event.

Peter and the Starcatcher

The Amelia Earhart Playhouse presents the Tony-Award-winning play, “Peter and the Starcatcher,” at 7 p.m. March 2 and 3, and at 2 p.m. March 4. Follow the adventures of a young orphan and his mates as they are shipped off from Victorian England to a distant island ruled by the evil King Zarboff. Purchase tickets at the Amelia Earhart Playhouse or the Wiesbaden Arts and Crafts Center.

St. Patrick’s month at the Vault

The Vault Club and Casino celebrates St. Patrick’s Day all month long with a host of special events including: Jimmi Carrow’s down home blues at 7 p.m. March 2, pool tournaments at 8 p.m. March 16 and 23, St. Patrick’s Day Dance-Off with DJ Stan at 7 p.m. March 17, and Ladies Night with DJ Spike at 7 p.m. March 30.

Paint Your Pet

The Wiesbaden Arts and Crafts Center offers “Paint Your Pet” on Saturdays from 2 to 4 p.m. Students can bring in their favorite pet photo and learn how to transform it into a painting on canvas. This is a multiple-sitting concept expected to last two or three settings. Cost is $90 including all supplies. Stop by the center to register in advance.

Java and Jobs

Army Community Service’s Employment Readiness Program offers a “Java and Jobs” outreach on most Mondays from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. A representative will be at the Main Exchange Food Court on March 5 and 19, and the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center on March 12. Call (0611) 143-548-9201 for more information.

Theater workshop

The 2018 Tournament of Plays adjudicators are offering a free workshop and private coaching in acting, directing, auditioning, stage managing, youth theater and other theater topics at 7 p.m. March 7. The workshop will include a directing workshop with Annette Procunier and a performing Shakespeare workshop with Jonathon Lamer. Both are for ages high school and up. Sign up by emailing nathan.d.records.naf@mail.mil.

Canvas and Corkscrews

Enjoy an evening of creating art in a relaxed atmosphere at the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center from 6 to 8:30 p.m. March 2. This get-together is open to ID cardholders age 21 and above. Cost is $45 including all painting supplies. Food and drink can be purchased separately at the WEC. Reserve your space at the Wiesbaden Arts and Crafts Center. Call (0611) 143-548-9838 for more information.

Library story time

Children up to age 6 are invited to the Wiesbaden Library to enjoy a fun hour of stories, crafts and songs on Thursdays from 10 to 11 a.m. Parents are also invited to tag along to pick up literacy tips and reading suggestions. No registration is required. Call (0611) 143-548-9821 for more information.

Movie matinee

The Wiesbaden Library invites patrons to enjoy a free movie – every first Saturday of the month at 10 a.m.

WCSC scholarships

The Wiesbaden Community Spouses’ Club scholarship deadline for high school and continuing education students is Feb. 24. Last year more than $78,000 in scholarships were awarded. Visit www.wiesbadenspousesclub.com/scholarships for more information.

Play Morning

Play Morning is a play group for parents and children, ages 12 months to 3 years old, held on Fridays from 10 to 11:30 a.m. The group meets at Texasstrasse 57, Apartment 2, Hainerberg, Bldg. 7780.

ACS classes

Army Community Service offers a wealth of free classes throughout the month — everything from Army Family Team Building training to a resume seminar, banking and checking accounts to home buying. Check out https://wiesbaden.armymwr.com/europe/wiesbaden/programs/army-community-service-acs and click on the calendar link for times and locations. The next upcoming class is AFTB Level G- Personal Growth and Resiliency on Feb. 27 and 28 (both days from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Get to know the area

Army Community Service invites newcomers to get an in-depth look at their home away from home during Host Nation Orientation on Tuesdays starting at 9 a.m. at the WEC. Learn about German culture, language, public transportation and more. Stop by ACS or call (0611) 143-548-9201 to sign up.

Positive Guidance

Army Community Service’s Family Advocacy Program offers free, effective discipline guidance for parents during a monthly Positive Guidance class every third Wednesday of the month from 10 to 11 a.m. at ACS. Call (0611) 143-548-9201 for more information.

