Community notes – February, 2019

Dental art contest

In honor of National Children’s Dental Health Month, the Wiesbaden Dental Clinic will host a children’s art contest. This year’s theme is “Sugar bugs go away, Super Tooth is here to stay!” Children in kindergarten through fifth grade should create a superhero who defends teeth from the evil sugar bugs. Media type must be flat, no heavier than 5 ounces and no larger than 9 inches by 12 inches. Winners will receive prizes. Entries should be dropped off at the Dental Clinic front desk by 4 p.m. Feb. 23.

Help prevent suicide

The U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Suicide Prevention Program manager will be hosting Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training—interactive two-day workshops in suicide first aid. Learn the warning signs of suicide and understand the needs of a person at risk of suicide. Open to all community members. Dates are March 7 and 8; June 20 and 21; and Sept. 12 and 13. To register, call (0611)143-548-1408/1412.

Black History Month

The U.S. Army Europe Band will perform during a celebration of Black History Month from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21 at the Tony Bass Auditorium. The event, hosted by the 66th Military Intelligence Brigade, will showcase the evolution of music, as well as how drumming has affected African music. Foods will be available from various African cultures.

Karneval Open House

The Wiesbaden Army Education Center will host a Karneval-themed open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 5 in Bldg. 1023E. Learn about upcoming classes and enjoy some Fat Tuesday treats.

Smoking cessation

Personnel can enroll in the Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic’s smoking cessation program, which consists of four 1.5-hour classes. For more information or to enroll, call DSN 590-1311.

CPR and first aid

American Red Cross Wiesbaden offers an adult CPR, first aid and AED training from 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 25. Email wiesbaden@redcross.org to register.

Spring Bazaar

Shop for international goods from across Europe at the 2019 Spring Bazaar March 29-31 at the Wiesbaden Sports, Fitness and Outdoor Recreation Center. All sales will be in U.S. dollars only and are tax-free. The bazaar will be open March 29 from noon to 7 p.m., March 30 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and March 31 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dr. Seuss celebration

The Wiesbaden Library hosts a Dr. Seuss Birthday Celebration from 4-5:30 p.m. March 1 at the Tony Bass Multipurpose Room. Enjoy stories, activities, crafts and more.

Canvas and Corkscrews

All levels of painters are invited to an evening of creating art in a relaxed atmosphere from 6-8:30 p.m. March 1 March 15 at the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center. Cost is $45 including all painting supplies. Sign up at the Wiesbaden Arts and Crafts Center.

Excess property sale

Pick up bargain-priced merchandise—everything from children’s cabinets to exercise equipment—at the NAF Excess Property Sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 16 in Bldg. 4208 on Mainz-Kastel Storage Station.

Poster contest

Kids 11 to 14 are invited to compete in a poster contest March 9 at the Wiesbaden Arts and Crafts Center. The posters will be part of DPW Environmental’s “No Idling” campaign to raise awareness about air pollution prevention and remind drivers about Germany’s no idling law. There are 20 slots available. To register call (0611)143-548-4093.

Car care classes

The Wiesbaden Automotive Skills Center holds a Brake Service Class from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 3 and a Basic Car Maintenance Class from 10:30-11:30 a.m. March 24. Call (0611) 143-548-9817 to register.

Library Maker Space

The Wiesbaden Library features “Scrap Booking in Germany” during its monthly Maker Space session at 4 p.m. March 2. Bring your favorite photos and create a keepsake. Register in advance at the library or by calling (0611) 143-548-9821.

Wiesbaden walking tour

Learn how to navigate around the city, shop on the economy and use public transportation during a Wiesbaden walking tour March 21. Bring Euros for public transportation, shopping and dining. Call Army Community Service at (0611) 143-548-9201 to register.

“Avenue Q”

The Amelia Earhart Playhouse presents the Tony Award winning musical, “Avenue Q,” March 22 to April 6. “Avenue Q” is a humorous look at friendship, self discovery and searching for the ever-elusive purposes in life. Play dates are March 22, 23, 29, 30, April 5 and 6 at 7 p.m.; March 24 and 31 at 6 p.m. Purchase tickets at the playhouse or Wiesbaden Arts and Crafts Center.

Spouse Orientation

Network with the subject matter experts, meet fellow spouses and learn more about your home away from home during Spouse Orientation March 20 at ACS from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free child care is available. Call (0611) 143-548-9201 to make reservations.

Improve your English

Army Community Service hosts English as a Second Language Basic classes on Wednesdays from 9-11 a.m. Sign up for the free classes at ACS in Bldg. 7790 on Hainerberg or call (0611) 143-548-9201.

Preschool Story Time

Children up to age 6 are invited to the Wiesbaden Library Thursdays at 10 a.m. for a fun hour of stories, crafts and songs.

Host Nation Orientation

Learn about German culture, language, public transportation and tips about living in our community during Host Nation Orientation every Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center. Call (0611) 143-548-9201 for more information.