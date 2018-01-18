Community notes – January, 2018

MLK observance

Community members are invited to attend an observance honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at noon Jan. 19 in the Tony Bass Auditorium.

Vault Club and Asian restaurant opening

The community is invited to celebrate the grand opening of The Vault Club and Casino and Asian Restaurant on Jan. 23 in conjunction with the Community Information Exchange. The CIE, scheduled to be held this month at The Vault Club and Casino at 9:30 a.m., will feature free food samples for all in attendance, a ribbon-cutting immediately following the CIE and prize giveaways.

Both The Vault Club and Casino and Asian Restaurant are located in the former Hainerberg Shopping Center. The restaurant will feature full service and take-out options.

On Jan. 26, as part of The Vault Grand Opening, there will be an Open Mic Night with Short Fair and the Open Mic Band, starting at 8 p.m. Tell the band what song you’d like to perform and they’ll provide your musical accompaniment. Stand-up comedy, instruments and poetry are also welcome.

Black History Month

Community members are invited to attend a Black History Month observance at 11 a.m. Feb. 22 at the Tony Bass Auditorium. The theme of the observance will be “Firsts” and will focus on individuals who have been the first to make achievements.

WCSC Scholarships

The Wiesbaden Community Spouses’ Club scholarship deadline for high school and continuing education students is Feb. 24. Last year more than $78,000 in scholarships were awarded. Visit www.wiesbadenspousesclub.com/scholarships for more information.

Grant program

The Wiesbaden Community Spouses’ Club offers welfare grants to military organizations, school and sports clubs throughout the year. Applications are due on the fifteenth of each month and can be found at www.wiedbadenspousesclub.com/welfare_grants.

WCPC annual gala

The Wiesbaden Community Spouses’ Club will host its annual gala from 7 to 11 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Community Activity Center on Clay Kaserne. All proceeds from the event go to the WCSC scholarship program. Visit www.wiesbadenspousesclub.com.

WCSC membership

All military spouses are invited to join the Wiesbaden Community Spouses’ Club. Visit www.wiesbadenspousesclub.com for more information.

Blind Date With a Book

Discover a new favorite subject, author or book series during the Wiesbaden Library’s Blind Date With a Book throughout the month of February. Stop by the library during regular hours of operation in February and check out a wrapped book. Outstanding “reads” in many genres will be pre-selected by the staff and available for checkout. You can’t judge these books by their covers — but you may just find the perfect “read.”

Peter and the Starcatcher

The Amelia Earhart Playhouse presents the Tony-Award-winning play, “Peter and the Starcatcher,” at 7 p.m. Feb. 16, 17, 23, 24, March 2 and 3; and 2 p.m. Feb. 18 and March 4. Follow the adventures of a young orphan and his mates as they are shipped off from Victorian England to a distant island ruled by the evil King Zarboff. Purchase tickets at the Amelia Earhart Playhouse or the Wiesbaden Arts and Crafts Center.

BOSS Super Bowl Party

Join Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers at the Warrior Zone for the BOSS Super Bowl Party at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4. Enjoy free food, courtesy of the BOSS and the USO. This event is open to U.S. ID cardholders ages 18 and above.

Canvas and corkscrews

Enjoy an evening of creating art in a relaxed atmosphere at the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 2. This adults-only get-together is open to ID cardholders ages 21 and above. Cost is $45 including all painting supplies. Food and drink can be purchased separately at the WEC. Reserve your space at the Wiesbaden Arts and Crafts Center. Call (0611) 143-548-9838 for more information.

Two-Step Tuesday

Two-Steppers are invited to the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center Lounge every Tuesday for a country-themed evening. Enjoy line dancing, country lemonade and your favorite country tunes.

Board Game Night

The Warrior Zone invites service members and their guests for a night of board games at 6 p.m. Feb. 7. Play the games on hand or bring your own to share. Call (0611) 143-548-9816.

Sweethearts special

Treat you and your sweetheart to a couples Swedish massage during Valentine’s week — Feb. 11 to 17. This special includes you and your sweetheart together in the same room with soft music, chocolates and glasses of bubbly — while enjoying a 60-minute massage. Cost is $120 per couple. Make reservations by calling (0611) 143-548-9830.

Moms and munchkins bowling

Join other moms and munchkins for a little bit of recreation and fun on Tuesday mornings from 10 a.m. to noon. The Wiesbaden Entertainment Center invites you for bowling while your child(ren) enjoy some creative time. We’ll provide the crayons and lots of paper for your little ones while you bowl a couple of games, enjoy your favorite coffee with other mothers and spend some quality time. Come in early and have breakfast — or stay later and get yourself some lunch. Cost is $1 per game with a $1 shoe rental.

Basic car maintenance

Learn basic car maintenance at the Wiesbaden Automotive Skills Center during this class on Feb. 25 from 10 to 11 a.m. Topics include checking fluids, jump starting your vehicle, changing tires, proper tire pressure and oil changes. Cost is $10 per person. Call (0611) 143-548-9817.

Bingo is back

Win cash prizes and enjoy an afternoon at the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center Lounge from 4:30 to 6:45 p.m. Feb. 25 Card sales start at 4:30 p.m. with the first number called at 5 p.m. Call(0611) 143-548-9406 for more information.

Personal growth

Army Community Service hosts an Army Family Team Building: personal growth class Feb. 27 to 28. Learn how to improve your personal relationships, communication and stress-management skills. The class is free. Call ACS at (0611) 143-548-9201 to register.

PT Specials for Units

The Wiesbaden Entertainment Center invites units on Friday mornings from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. for a workout on the lanes. Special rates are offered for shoe rental and bowling is free. Units should coordinate with the WEC at least a week in advance by calling (0611) 143-548-9406.

Madden 18 X-Box Tourney

The Warrior Zone hosts a Madden X-Box tournament at 6 p.m. Feb. 1. The event is free. Call (0611) 143-548-9816 for more information.

Breakfast and bowling Thursdays

Order breakfast on Thursdays from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center and bowl for free until noon. You’ll only pay for the $2 shoe rental.

