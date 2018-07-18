Community notes – July, 2018

Blood drive

American Red Cross Wiesbaden will host an Armed Service Blood Program blood drive from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 31 at the fitness center.

Walk-ins are welcome. For appointments, go to www.militarydonor.com or contact the Red Cross at wiesbaden@redcross.org or call (0611)143-548-1760.

Back-to-School Expo

Parents and students are invited to a special Back-to-School Expo at the Hainerberg Main Exchange from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 24.

A full array of community resources will be represented including garrison agencies, private organizations, military support agencies, scouting groups, the USO, Red Cross and spouses club.

The expo will feature static displays, information booths, giveaways and more. Child and Youth Services will also be promoting their fall and winter sports programs. The event will include the garrison welcome ceremony for the 2018-2019 Department of Defense Educational Activity faculty and student body.

NAF Excess Property Sale

Wiesbaden Family and MWR hosts a NAF Excess Property Sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 18 in Bldg. 04002 on Mainz-Kastel Storage Station. Shop excess items including toys, computer tables, furniture, projectors, a cross trainer and more. Call (0611) 143-548-9130 for more information.

Resiliency Fest

Take part in the Resiliency Fest from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Clay fitness center. Enjoy resiliency building, wellness activities, Family fun, food and drinks, prizes and giveaways. For more information, call (0611) 143-548-1408.

Motown block party

Host Jimi Carrow will share his favorite ‘70s and ‘80s live old school soul music at the Vault Club and Casino on Aug. 31 starting at 8 p.m. Ask for cocktail specials during the soulful evening.

Spouse Orientation Program

The Spouse Orientation Program, scheduled to be held Aug. 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Army Community Service, is a spouse-specific briefing aimed at exposing spouses to the benefits, programs, opportunities and resources offered in and around U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden. Get information and answers from subject matter experts. Contact ACS at (0611) 143-548-9201 to register.

APA writing workshop

Get tips and advice on the APA writing style, required for many college classes, during a one-hour workshop at noon Aug. 1 at the Wiesbaden Education Center, Bldg. 1023E, Room 2, on Clay Kaserne. All community members are invited – no need to be a student. RSVP at wiesbaden@erau.edu.

Skydiving with Outdoor Recreation

Enjoy a tandem jump with skydiving experts in Bitburg on Aug. 18 or Sept. 1.

Get your adrenalin pumping while admiring the view from high over the Rheinland-Pfalz countryside. The cost is $299 – or $49 to just tag along, but not jump.

Outdoor Rec also offers a trip to the Bad Düerkheim Wine Fest on Sept. 8. Cost is $49. Call (0611) 143-548-9830.

Military retirement planning

Getting ready for retirement means making sure one’s finances are in order. Learn how to ensure you are in good financial shape during ACS’ free Military Retirement and Retirement Planning class from noon to 1 p.m. Aug. 1 at Texas Str. 57. Call (0611) 143-548-9201 to reserve a space.

Tech Expo

More than 50 exhibitors will be displaying a variety of technologies during a Tech Expo at the Wiesbaden Fitness Center. The two-day expo will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 26 and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 27.

Canvas and Corkscrews

Enjoying an evening of creating art in a relaxed atmosphere at the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center during Canvas and Corkscrews at 6 p.m. Aug. 3. The get-together is open to ID cardholders ages 18 and above. Reserve a space in advance at the Wiesbaden Arts and Crafts Center at (0611) 143-548-9838.

Latin Salsa Night

The Vault Club and Casino goes Latin on Aug. 25 starting at 8 p.m. with Hispanic finger foods and your favorite Reggaeton, Bachata, Merengue and R&B tunes, spun by DJ Johnny P.

If you need a few tips to shine on the dance floor, a salsa instructor will be on site.

Credit and consumer rights

ACS offers a Credit and Debt Management class on Aug. 29 at noon and a Consumer Rights and Obligations class on Aug. 30 at 1 p.m. To sign up for the free classes call (0611) 143-548-9201.

Movie night

Make new friends and enjoy a free movie at the Warrior Zone on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. No registration is required – first-come, first-served. Call (0611) 143-548-9816 for more information.

Start painting this summer

The Wiesbaden Arts and Crafts Center offers art classes on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Call (0611) 143-548-9838 for details.

Home buying class

ACS’ Home Buying, Financing and VA Home Loans class will provide an overview of home buying from noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 8. Save a space in the class by calling ACS at (0611) 143-548-9201.

Play Morning

Play Morning is a play group for children ages 12 months to 3 years that meets Fridays from 10 to 11:30 a.m. in Bldg. 7780 on Hainerberg. Call (0611) 143-548-9201 for more information.

Right Arm Social

Unwind after work with your “right arm” and enjoy complimentary finger foods and drink specials at the Vault Club and Casino from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 17. Table games will be provided.

Positive Parenting

Strengthen your relationship with your child by learning how to make sense of his or her behavior during Army Community Service’s free Positive Parenting Class from 10 to 11 a.m. Aug. 15. Learn how to better recognize your child’s needs and to be present with him or her during the best and toughest times. Call (0611) 143-548-9201 to reserve a space in the class.

AFTB Class

Army Community Service will host Army Family Team Building: Military Knowledge on Aug. 22 and 23. The class is geared to spouses who want to learn about terms and acronyms, Family preparedness, customs and courtesies, and much more. Call (0611) 143-548-9201.

Auto Skills can help

The Wiesbaden Automotive Skills Center on Clay Kaserne North offers a wide variety of services including wheel alignment, tire pressure monitor repair, basic maintenance classes for spouses and more. Stop by to find out about these services or to work on your own vehicle. Call (0611) 143-548-6679 for more information.

Get to know the area

ACS invites newcomers to get an in-depth look at their home away from home in Germany during Host Nation Orientations on Tuesdays starting at 9 a.m. at the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center. Learn about German culture, language, public transportation and more. Stop by ACS in Bldg. 7790 on Hainerberg or call (0611) 143-548-9201 to sign up.

PT Specials for Units

The Wiesbaden Entertainment Center invites units on Friday mornings from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. for a workout on the lanes. Special rates are offered for shoe rental and bowling is free.

Units should coordinate with the WEC at least a week in advance by calling (0611) 143-548-9406.

Crochet and knitting

The Wiesbaden Arts and Crafts Center hosts a volunteer-led social function on Thursdays from noon to 3 p.m. featuring free crochet and knitting lessons as requested. Call (0611) 143-548-9838 for details.

Crayon Cafe

Children through age 3 are invited to the USO’s Crayon Cafe at 11 a.m. every third Tuesday at the USO Wiesbaden Cottage , Washington Str. 18, on Hainerberg.

WEC Rolling Special

During the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center’s Rolling Special enjoy three games and shoe rental for a flat rate of $5. The Rolling Special is available Mondays and Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesdays from 1 to 3 p.m. and Thursdays from 1 to 5 p.m.

Two-Step Tuesday

Two-Steppers are invited to the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center Lounge every Tuesday for a country-themed evening starting at 6 p.m. Enjoy line dancing, country lemonade and your favorite country tunes.

Moms and Munchkins Bowling

Join other moms and their children for of recreation and fun on Tuesday mornings from 10 a.m. to noon.

Crayons and paper will be provided for children while parents bowl a couple of games or enjoy coffee with other parents. Come in early and have breakfast — or stay later and get some lunch. Cost is $1 per game with a $1 shoe rental.

Breakfast and Bowling Thursdays

Order breakfast on Thursdays from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center and bowl for free until noon. Shoe rental is $2.

Guitar and Bass Lessons

Enjoy individual electric and acoustic guitar lessons or electric bass guitar lessons for adults at the Wiesbaden Arts and Crafts Center. Beginners are welcome. The fundamentals, music reading, music theory and information about the music business are included in the course. Lessons are 30-minutes long and generally available from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Lesson times are subject to availability. Ask about available lesson slots at the front counter of the Wiesbaden Arts and Crafts Center or call (0611) 143-548-9838.

Free drinks with pizza order

The Wiesbaden Entertainment Center has a special deal on Mondays. Order any pizza when bowling and get two drinks for free.

Penny-A-Pin Wednesdays

Enjoy Wiesbaden Entertainment Center’s Penny-A-Pin Bowling every Wednesday from 3 to 11 p.m. Pay only for the pins you knock down (for example: knock down 123 pins and only pay $1.23). Pay in cash and the cost will be rounded down.

BOSS Meetings

All newly arrived single service members are encouraged to attend a Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers Meeting to learn about what BOSS offers and to make new friends.

Members of all service branches are welcome. Topics covered are quality of life, recreation opportunities and community service opportunities. Meetings take place at 3 p.m. on Aug. 8 and 22 at the Warrior Zone. Call (0611) 143-548-9816 for details.

Martial Arts Classes

Learn self-defense techniques and more during ongoing Golden Sage Martial Arts Classes at the Wiesbaden Sports, Fitness and Outdoor Recreation Center.

Classes are Saturdays from noon to 2 p.m. and cost $8 per class. For more information visit www.bob-karnes-golden-sage.com or call the fitness center at (0611) 143-548-9830.