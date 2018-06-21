Community notes – June, 2018

Shuttle schedule

A new shuttle schedule, effective June 4, was updated on the USAG Wiesbaden website at www.wiesbaden.army.mil/docs/ShuttleSchedule.pdf.

Spouse orientation

Spouses are invited to the ACS Spouse Orientation Program from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every third Wednesday in Bldg. 7790 on Hainerberg. Briefings will be given by representatives from Housing, TRICARE, the Education Center, Employment, Transportation, VAT Office, Customs, Home-Based Business, Child and Youth Services, School Liaison Office, Wiesbaden Community Spouses’ Club, Dental, Vehicle Registration, Passport Section/SOFA, Finance, AFN, Red Cross, FMWR and Club Beyond. Free child care is available. Spouses must register one week in advance. Remaining dates this year are July 18, Aug. 15, Sept. 19, Oct. 17, Nov. 21 and Dec. 19. Call (0611)143-548-9201/9202.

Fitness Center open 24 hours

Guests wishing to use the Wiesbaden Sports, Fitness and Outdoor Recreation Center outside of its normal business hours must attend an orientation and register their CAC card with the entry system. Inquire at the firness center for orientation times.

CPR and first aid

The American Red Cross Wiesbaden offers a blended adult and pediatric first aid and AED course. Participants will complete an online portion and attend the hands-on skills training from 6 to 9 p.m. June 25. Call (0611)143-548-1760 to register.

Community strengths

U.S. Army Public Health Center invites community members to participate in a Community Strengths and Themes Assessment survey on quality of life at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden and how APHC can improve community health, wellness, readiness and resiliency. Access the survey on the garrison website at www.wiesbaden.army.mil.

German-American Friendship Fest

The 2018 Wiesbaden German-American Friendship Fest will feature Family Day, with discounts on some rides and amusements, July 2. The fest will conclude with a traditional fireworks display to celebrate the Fourth of July. Head to the former Hainerberg shopping center to enjoy a host of amusements, rides, live entertainment, culinary offerings and more. Keep in mind no parking is available on the fest grounds. Use of public transportation is highly encouraged.

Tech Expo

U.S. Army Europe G6 will host a Tech Expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 26 and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 27 at the Wiesbaden fitness center. The focus of the expo will be strategic and tactical networks, communications solutions and interoperability.

Youth Theater Camp

The Amelia Earhart Playhouse hosts a Youth Theater Camp July 16 to 27 — Monday to Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Children will collectively write, design, build and perform their own productions based on the Grimm Fairytales. Performances for family and friends will be presented on July 27 at 6 p.m. Cost is $150 per child; $100 for each additional child. Call (0611) 143-548-9812 to register.

ACS Birthday Celebration

Join the staff and volunteers of Army Community Service in celebrating ACS’s 53rd Birthday on July 25 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Stop by ACS in Bldg. 7790 on Hainerberg to enjoy the open house, cookout and various activities for children and Family members, including music, a bouncy castle, dunk tank, face painting and games.

‘Aristocats’ auditions

The Wiesbaden Amelia Earhart Playhouse holds auditions for “Disney’s The Aristocats KIDS” on July 17 and 18 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Children and adults are welcome to audition. Performances are Aug. 17 to 19 and 24 to 26. Call (0611) 143-548-9812 for more information.

Start painting this summer

The Wiesbaden Arts and Crafts Center offers art classes on Tuesdays and Paint Your Pet Classes on Saturdays. Call (0611) 143-548-9838 for details.

Summer Reading Program

Registration for the Summer Reading Program continues through July 7 during the Wiesbaden Library opening hours. The program, “Reading Takes You Everywhere,” will feature six weeks of fun-filled journeys for children, teens and adults. The children’s program (for grades kindergarten to eight) will be held Saturdays from 10 to 11:30 a.m. July 14 to Aug. 18. There will be no specific day for the teen and adult programs, but participants will be eligible for weekly drawings through book review submissions. Stop by the Wiesbaden Library or call (0611) 143-548-9821.

Luna Summer Night Party

The Wiesbaden Entertainment Center invites you and your friends to enjoy a Luna Summer Night Party with music, dance and good times on July 28 starting at 8 p.m. Call (0611) 143-548-9404 for details.

Canvas and Corkscrews

Enjoying an evening of creating art in a relaxed atmosphere at the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center during Canvas and Corkscrews on July 13, starting at 6 p.m. The get-together is open to ID cardholders ages 18 and above. Reserve a space in advance at the Wiesbaden Arts and Crafts Center — (0611) 143-548-9838.

Get to know the area

Wiesbaden Army Community Service invites newcomers to get an in-depth look at their home away from home in Germany during Host Nation Orientations on Tuesdays starting at 9 a.m. at the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center. Learn about German culture, language, public transportation and more. Stop by ACS in Bldg. 7790 on Hainerberg or call (0611) 143-548-9201 to sign up.

Spanish Language Story Time

Children up to age 6 are invited to enjoy stories, songs and more in Spanish during Spanish Language Story Time at the Wiesbaden Library every second Tuesday of the month from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Call the library at (0611) 143-548-9821 for more information.

