Community notes – March, 2018

Youth physicals

The Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic is offering youth physicals for all children eligible for CYS, sports and school activities, by appointment only on the afternoon of March 22. To make an appointment, call (06371)9464-1303.

Babysitter training

American Red Cross Wiesbaden offers Babysitter and Pediatric CPR and First Aid training from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 24. Register on their Facebook page or by calling (0611)143-548-1760.

Women’s History Month

A movie screening at 5:30 p.m. March 20 at the Taunus Theater will commemorate Women’s History Month. An observance event will take place at noon March 26 at the Tony Bass Auditorium. All community members are invited to attend.

Rob Lake show

Illusionist Rob Lake will return to Wiesbaden at 5:30 p.m. April 16 for a show at the Taunus Theater. Lake is guaranteed to dazzle with his wide assortment of breathtaking illusions. Admission is free.

Mid-Month Makers

Teens, ages 13 and up, are invited to get creative during Clock-on-a-Block at 4:30 p.m. April 18 at the Wiesbaden Library. Teens will be provided with blocks (boxes) and a simple clock kit to assemble, along with art supplies to decorate the blocks. Call (0611) 143-548-9821 to register.

“I Love You …”

The Amelia Earhart Playhouse will present the musical revue, “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change,” at 7:30 p.m. April 6 and 13 and at 2 p.m. April 7 and 14. Tickets are available at the playhouse or the Arts and Crafts Center.

Basic car maintenance

Learn basic car maintenance from 10 to 11 a.m. April 29 at the Automotive Skills Center. Topics will include fluids, jump starting, tires, tire pressure and oil changes. Cost is $10. Call (0611) 143-548-9817.

Child abuse prevention

Wear blue on Fridays to raise awareness about child abuse prevention during Child Abuse Prevention Awareness Month in April.

Army Family Team Building

Whether new to the Army or looking to take over a unit leadership role, such as an FRG leader, learn more about Army culture at the ACS free Army Family Team Building Military Knowledge class from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 25 and 26. Call (0611) 143-548-9201 for more information.

Get to know the area

Army Community Service invites newcomers to get an in-depth look at their home away from home in Germany during Host Nation Orientations at 9 a.m. Tuesdays at the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center on Hainerberg. Learn about German culture, language, public transportation and more. Stop by ACS in Bldg. 7790 on Hainerberg or call (0611) 143-548-9201 to sign up.

Paint Your Pet

The Wiesbaden Arts and Crafts Center offers “Paint Your Pet” from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Saturdays. Students bring in a pet photo to transform that image into a painting on canvas. This is a multiple-sitting concept expected to last two or three settings. Cost is $90 including all supplies. Stop by the center to register.

Java and Jobs

The Employment Readiness Program offers “Java and Jobs” outreach from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. most Mondays at various locations across post. Stop by to talk about the job search process. April 2 and 23, a representative will be at the Clay Food Court, April 9 at Java Express (Little Italy) and April 29 at the Java Express in the Shali Center. Call (0611) 143-548-9201 for more information.

WEC Rolling Special

During the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center’s Rolling Special enjoy three games and shoe rental for $5. The Rolling Special is available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Thursdays.

Two-Step Tuesday

Two-Steppers are invited to the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center Lounge every Tuesday for a country-themed evening. Enjoy line dancing, country lemonade and country tunes.

Moms and Munchkins Bowling

Join other moms from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday mornings at the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center for bowling while the children enjoy creative time. Crayons and lots of paper will be provided for little ones while parents bowl. Come in early and have breakfast — or stay later and get lunch. Cost is $1 per game with a $1 shoe rental.

Bingo is back

Win cash prizes and enjoy the afternoon from 4:30 to 6:45 p.m. Sundays at the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center Lounge. Card sales start at 4:30 p.m. with the first number called at 5 p.m. Call (0611) 143-548-9406 for more information.

PT specials for units

Workout on the lanes from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Friday mornings at the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center. Special rates are offered for shoe rental and bowling is free. Units should coordinate with the WEC at least a week in advance by calling (0611) 143-548-9406.

Breakfast and bowling Thursdays

Order breakfast on Thursdays from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center and bowl for free until noon. Shoe rental is $2.

Adult ballet

The Wiesbaden Arts and Crafts Center is offering adult ballet classes from 11 a.m. to noon and 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays The classes are taught by a 14-year veteran of the dance arts who has worked with companies around Europe. Register at Arts and Crafts or call (0611) 143-548-9838 for details.

Spanish language story time

Children up to age 6 are invited to enjoy stories, songs and more in Spanish during Spanish language story time from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. every second Tuesday of the month at the Wiesbaden Library. Call the library at (0611) 143-548-9821 for more information.

Guitar, bass lessons

Sign up for individual electric and acoustic guitar lessons or electric bass guitar lessons for adults at the Wiesbaden Arts and Crafts Center. The course will include fundamentals, music reading, music theory and information about the music business. Lessons are 30-minutes long between 2 and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, subject to availability. Stop by the Wiesbaden Arts and Crafts Center or call (0611) 143-548-9838 for more information.

