Community notes – March 29, 2018

Spouse orientation

Newcomers are invited for an in-depth look at garrison resources during the Spouse Orientation Program. Topics covered include Tricare, Child and Youth Services, housing, schools, transportation and more. Free child care is provided. Check with Army Community Service for times and dates of upcoming programs or visit wiesbaden.armymwr.com.

Job search help

Army Community Service’s Employment Readiness Program offers a wide range of classes and services to assist in finding employment. Employment Readiness can also help with mock interviews. For more information and to reserve a seat call (0611) 143-548-9201.

Red Cross orientation

American Red Cross Wiesbaden holds orientation class the second Wednesday of every month at 11:30 a.m. in Bldg. 1201 on Clay Kaserne (first floor, Red Cross conference room). Orientation lasts 45 minutes and is mandatory to become a Red Cross volunteer. For more information, call (0611)143-548-1760.

BOSS Commissary and Exchange shuttle

Single and unaccompanied service members are invited to hop on board the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers free shuttle bus to go shopping at the Wiesbaden Commissary and Exchange. The shuttle runs the first and third Thursday of every month and departs from the Warrior Zone at 6 p.m. Please arrive at least 10 minutes early.

Discover Germany

The USO Discover Germany program helps orient newcomers to their new home. The program offers local tours with emphasis on topics such as public transportation and shopping on the economy. For more information, check out the USO’s Facebook page, USO Wiesbaden, or drop by or call one of their offices: the Exchange, open Monday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (0611) 9411-9306; Clay Kaserne, Bldg. 1023W, open Monday to Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., (0611)-9411-7005; or USO Wiesbaden Cottage, Washingtonstrasse 18, Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., (0611)-9411-9340.

DFAC on Facebook

Follow the Strong Europe Café – Wiesbaden Dining Facility’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/strongeuropecafe to find out what’s cooking. Themed menus are rotated throughout the week and include Mexican-style, surf and turf, soul food and more. Operating hours are Monday to Friday, 7 to 8:30 a.m.; 11:30 to 1 p.m.; and 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday hours are 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Get to know the area

Wiesbaden Army Community Service invites newcomers to get an in-depth look at their home away from home in Germany during Host Nation Orientation on Tuesdays starting at 9 a.m. at the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center on Hainerberg. Learn about German culture, language, public transportation and more. Stop by ACS in Bldg. 7790 on Hainerberg or call (0611) 143-548-9201 to sign up.

Blood drives

American Red Cross Wiesbaden holds blood drives every 56 days. Check out their Facebook page, American Red Cross Wiesbaden, for dates and times or call (0611)143-548-1760.

Movie matinee

The Wiesbaden Library invites patrons to enjoy a free movie every first Saturday of the month at 10 a.m. Call (0611)143-548-9821 or stop by the library to find out more.

Arts and crafts

The Arts and Crafts Center offers a Woodshop Safety Course, Picture Framing 101, crochet and knitting lessons, adult ballet and Canvas and Corkscrews painting classes. Visit wiesbaden.armymwr.com for details and class prices and times.

Auto skills

The Auto Skills Center on Clay North offers general automotive services, tire service, tire pressure monitoring system service, brake service, rentals and storage, towing and suspension services. Customers must supply their own parts. Call (0611)143-548-9817.

Team building

Army Community Service offers Army Family Team Building classes, which empower members of the Army Family through self-development and leadership skills, basic Army knowledge and specialized training to maximize the participant’s personal and professional potential. Interested groups or individuals can call (0611)143-548-9201 for additional information.

Learn CPR

American Red Cross Wiesbaden offers monthly adult and youth CPR courses. Events are posted on their Facebook page.

All about kids

Child and Youth Services offers sports programs, before and after school care, dance classes, music lessons and more. Call (0611)143-548-9356 for sports and class schedules and pricing.

