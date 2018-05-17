Community notes – May, 2018

Kantine takes a break

The Deutsche Kantine is closed for vacation; it will reopen May 29.

Father-daughter dance

Two father-daughter dances will be held at the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center in June—June 1 for children in kindergarten through grade five and June 22 for children in grades six through 12. Both are from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Besides the evening’s entertainment, a full dinner will be provided. Cost is $20 per person. Purchase tickets at Parent Central Services as soon as possible as space is limited. Call (0611) 143-548-9356.

German-American Friendship Fest

The 2018 Wiesbaden German-American Friendship Fest will kick off on June 29 and close with fireworks on Independence Day, July 4, at the former Hainerberg Shopping Center. Enjoy a host of amusements, rides, live entertainment, culinary offerings and more.

Canvas and Corkscrews

Enjoy an evening of creating art in a relaxed atmosphere at the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center during Canvas and Corkscrews on June 8, starting at 6 p.m. The get-together is open to ID cardholders ages 18 and above. Reserve a space in advance at the Wiesbaden Arts and Crafts Center (0611) 143-548-9838.

Summer reading program

Registration for the summer reading program will be held June 19 through July 7 during Wiesbaden Library opening hours. The program, “Reading Takes You Everywhere,” will feature six weeks of fun-filled journeys for children, teens and adults. The children’s program (for grades kindergarten to eight) will be held Saturdays from 10 to 11:30 a.m., July 14 to Aug. 18.

There will be no specific day for the teen and adult programs, but participants will be eligible for weekly drawings through book review submissions. Stop by the Wiesbaden Library or call (0611) 143-548-9821 for more information.

Asian American Pacific Islander celebration

The 2nd Battalion, 66th Military Intelligence Brigade will host an Asian American Pacific Islander Month observance from 5:30 to 7 p.m. May 30 at the Tony Bass Gym. Guests will enjoy food, a bouncy house for kids and traditional dance performances.

Auto Skills classes

The Wiesbaden Automotive Skills Center will hold a Brake Service Class on June 10 from 10 a.m. to noon and a Basic Car Maintenance Class on June 24 from 10 to 11 a.m. Cost is $15 for the Brake Service Class and $10 for the Basic Car Maintenance Class. Call (0611) 143-548-9817 for details.

A&P license seminar

Learn about the airframe and powerplant licensure process during a seminar by Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. June 5. Call 0611-143-548-1308 or email wiesbaden@erau.edu to sign up.

‘The Odd Couple’

Wiesbaden’s Amelia Earhart Playhouse presents the female version of “The Odd Couple” with shows June 1-3 and 8-10 at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. on Sundays. Purchase tickets at the Playhouse or Wiesbaden Arts and Crafts Center.

Get to know the area

Wiesbaden Army Community Service invites newcomers to get an in-depth look at their home away from home in Germany during Host Nation Orientations on Tuesdays starting at 9 a.m. at the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center on Hainerberg. Learn about German culture, language, public transportation and more. Stop by ACS in Bldg. 7790 on Hainerberg or call (0611) 143-548-9201 to sign up.

Java and Jobs

Army Community Service’s Employment Readiness Program offers a “Java and Jobs” outreach most Mondays from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Stop by to talk about the job search process.

This month a representative will be at the Clay Food Court on June 4 and 25, the Java Express (Little Italy) June 11 and the Java Café (Shali Center) on June 18. Call (0611) 143-548-9201 for more information.

Crochet and knitting

The Wiesbaden Arts and Crafts Center will host a volunteer-led social function on Thursdays from noon to 3 p.m. featuring free crochet and knitting lessons as requested. Call (0611) 143-548-9838.

Military retirement

Learn how to ensure you are in good financial shape upon retirement and about the Army’s new Blended Retirement System during this free class June 5 at noon in the training room of Texasstr. 57 on Hainerberg. Reserve a space by calling (0611) 143-548-9201.

WEC Rolling Special

During the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center’s Rolling Special enjoy three games and shoe rental for a flat rate of $5 Mondays and Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesdays from 1 to 3 p.m. and Thursdays from 1 to 5 p.m.

Ed Center luau

The Wiesbaden Education Center will host a luau from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 20 outside Bldg. 1023E. They will have food, games and prizes. The Education Center will also host a “test-a-thon” from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 20. Visit the National Test Center in Bldg. 1023E and take as many computer-based exams as you would like and see your results instantly. Cost is free for service members, unless they are re-testing or $85 per test plus sitting fee for non-military.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)