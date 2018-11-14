Community notes – November, 2018

American Indian Heritage Month

2nd Theater Signal Brigade will host a National American Indian Heritage Month observance from 10 to 11 a.m. Nov. 29 in the Tony Bass Auditorium. Featured guests will be Steve Vance, tribal historic preservation officer, Cheyenne River Sioux tribe, Lakota Sioux; and Donovin Sprague, professor, author, historian and Cheyenne River Sioux tribe, Lakota Sioux.

Test marathon

The National Test Center will have a test marathon from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 4 in Bldg. 1023E, Room 7 on Clay Kaserne. Walk-ins welcome. CLEP testers must have a registration ticket. Cost is free for first-time, eligible DANTES-funded candidates. DSST is $84 and CLEP is $87, plus sitting fee. Call (0611)143-548-1311 for more information.

‘Sound of Music’

Wiesbaden’s Amelia Earhart Playhouse features its latest musical production, Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “The Sound of Music,” opening at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 30. Follow the adventures of the Von Trapp family in Austria as the approach of World War II impacts their lives. Other play dates are Dec. 1, 2, 7, 8, 9, 14, 15; Jan. 4, 5 and 6. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. on Sundays. Pick up tickets at the Playhouse or Wiesbaden Arts and Crafts Center.

Trivia Night

Think you know everything? Prove it during Trivia Night at the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center starting at 7 p.m. Dec. 5. Have fun playing this pub-style trivia game and compete for cash prizes. No registration is required.

Holiday budgeting

Let the financial professionals at Wiesbaden Army Community Service show you how to budget for the holiday season during a free class from 1 to 2 p.m. Dec. 6. Register by calling (0611) 143-548-9201.

Thrift Savings Plan

Army Community Service offers a free Thrift Savings Plan and Retirement Planning class from noon to 1:15 p.m. Dec. 10 at Texas Str. 57 on Hainerberg. Get better informed about the various TSP options, early withdrawal ramifications and what happens after separation or retirement. Call ACS at (0611) 143-548-9201.

‘Avenue Q’ auditions

The Amelia Earhart Playhouse holds auditions for the Tony Award-winning musical, “Avenue Q,” starting at 7 p.m. Dec. 11 and 12. An ensemble of men and women are needed. Have a Broadway song ready for the audition. Play dates are in March and April.

Foreign born spouses

Army Community Service hosts a monthly potluck for foreign born spouses — every second Wednesday of the month (this month on Dec. 12) from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call (0611) 143-548-9201 for details.

Car care classes

Learn Basic Car Maintenance during a class at the Wiesbaden Automotive Skills Center from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Dec. 2. Cost is $10. Auto Skills also offers a Brake Service Class on Dec. 16 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost is $15 per person. Sign up at the center or call (0611) 143-548-9817.

Unit Sponsorship Training

Army Community Service offers Unit Sponsorship Training for units and agencies to properly assist incoming personnel Thursdays in December from 10 to 11 a.m. Call ACS at (0611) 143-548-9201 to register.

Host Nation Orientation

Army Community Service sponsored Host Nation Orientation is a great way for newcomers to learn about German culture, language, public transportation, and tips about living in our community. Host Nation Orientation is held every Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center. Call Army Community Service at (0611) 143-548-9201 for more information.

Spanish story time

Children up to age 6 are invited to enjoy stories, songs and more in Spanish during Spanish Language Story Time every second Tuesday of the month from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Wiesbaden Library.

Hearts Apart meet-up

The Hearts Apart Program offers support and assistance to Families in the community who are living separately from their military or civilian sponsor due to mission requirements (short or long term). ACS hosts a get-together from 1 to 2 p.m. Dec. 28. Call (0611) 143-548-9201 for more information.

BOSS meetings

All newly arrived single service members are encouraged to attend a Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers meeting to learn about what BOSS offers and to make new friends. Members of all service branches are welcome. Topics covered are quality of life, recreation opportunities and community service opportunities. Meetings take place at 3 p.m. on Dec. 12 and 26 at the Warrior Zone. Call (0611) 143-548-9816 for details.

Spouse orientation

The Spouse Orientation Program, scheduled to be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 19 at Army Community Service, is a spouse-specific briefing aimed at exposing spouses to the benefits, programs, opportunities and resources offered in and around U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden. Get information and answers from subject matter experts. Contact ACS at (0611) 143-548-9201 to register.

Alcohol support group

Al-Anon is a support group for Families and friends affected by alcohol use disorders. The Wiesbaden Al-Anon group meets every Wednesday from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Clay Chapel Annex, first classroom on the right.

Positive Parenting

Strengthen your relationship with your child by learning how to make sense of his or her behavior during Army Community Service’s free Positive Parenting Class from 10 to 11 a.m. Dec. 19. Learn how to better recognize your child’s needs and to be present with him or her during the best and toughest times. Call (0611) 143-548-9201 to reserve a space in the class.