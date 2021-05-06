Community participates in child abuse prevention month

The community kicked off Rocking Awareness April 1 and encouraged families to paint rocks in support of Child Abuse Prevention and Autism Awareness Month in April.

Carmen Arbogast, victim advocate at ACS said ACS joined in because it is a project inclusion event.

Arborgast delivered a hand printing activity to the Child Development Services April 8 for children to trace or paint their hands and leave a little message to help end child abuse, and handed out promotional items to parents as they arrived to pick up their children at the CDC on Clay Kaserne.

ACS also set up an outreach table April 14 and 15 at the intersection of Texasstrasse and Floridastrasse at school dismal times to give away buckets of goodies.

ACS hosted “The 5 Love Languages of Children” Classes through MicroSoft Teams at noon during the month.