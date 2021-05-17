Confirmation letter to help prove complete vaccination off-post

The administration of the city of Wiesbaden and the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden have developed a confirmation letter to help prove complete vaccination status of individuals in off-post locations.

This letter is provided as a courtesy and local businesses do not have to accept it.

Sinking incidence levels and rising numbers of fully vaccinated individuals have prompted the Federal German Government to create more liberties and relaxations of the COVID-19 regulations for fully vaccinated and recovered individuals.

Examples include being able to go to the hairdresser without having to take a rapid test or not having to quarantine upon arrival from a non-virus variant country or area.

However, while German citizens and U.S. Army soldiers carry a yellow vaccination card, which is approved by the World Health Organization (WHO), the white “COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card”, is commonly used by the CDC as vaccination proof for U.S. Army affiliates.

However, most German retailers and business owners do not know this document and may decline to accept it as a valid proof of vaccination.

Therefore, Head of the Wiesbaden Citizen’s Office, Carl-Michael Baum, came up with the idea to create a confirmation letter, which is signed by the USAG Wiesbaden Deputy to the Garrison Commander and the city of Wiesbaden’s health department chief.

The letter is written in German and confirms that the individual carrying it has completed their COVID-19 vaccination, but the letter is only valid in combination with the white “COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card.”

Baum is confident that the letter “should be enough proof” for Wiesbaden’s retailers and other business owners to avoid that fully vaccinated individuals are still required to take a rapid test in order to use services in Wiesbaden.

Please note that it could happen that the letter is not yet accepted in other cities.