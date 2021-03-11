Corona: Opening of Wiesbaden’s sports facilities

Press release of the city of Wiesbaden, March 5, 2021

Courtesy Translation: Nadine Bower, Public Affairs Specialist

“Starting Tuesday, 7 March, the state capital Wiesbaden will open its sports facilities,” announces Lord Mayor and Sports Director Gert-Uwe Mende. The requirement is that the regulations of the Hessen Corona Regulation are strictly adhered to by users.

The state had previously announced that up to five people from two households would be able to practice sports together. In addition, children up to and including 14 years of age can play outdoor sports outdoors without any restrictions.

“We provided our sports clubs with concise but comprehensible information as fast as we could. Of course, the rules laid down in the state regulation apply,” says Karsten Schütze, head of the sports office. “To this end, we have informed the clubs of the relevant links and will publish the guidelines from the state capital Wiesbaden on the homepage.”

Furthermore, many guidelines from the first lockdown are put back into effect. The changing rooms and showers, for example, remain closed and spectators and visitors are not allowed.

“After a long period of no opening perspective, it is understandable that the athletic portion of the population is frustrated. I am therefore very pleased that children in particular, now have the opportunity to play sports together. At the same time, however, it must be clear that only mutual consideration and cohesion can bring us through these challenging times. The risk of rising numbers and a third wave of the pandemic is real if we do not exercise special caution,” the Lord Mayor concludes.

