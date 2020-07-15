Corps of Engineers changes command

Col. Patrick J. Dagon became the 22nd commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District, during a military change of command ceremony at the Amelia Earhart Center June 30 in Wiesbaden. He assumed leadership from Col. John K. Baker, who had commanded Europe District since July 2017.

Dagon takes command of one of the largest and most globally diverse districts in the Corps.

“There’s no place I’d rather be right now than here in Europe taking command of this incredible organization,” Dagon said. “To the District’s many international partners and stakeholders, I want you to know you have my commitment to providing the best service possible.”

The Europe District provides engineering, construction management and general services in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe, Africa and Israel. A presence in Europe since 1945, and headquartered in Wiesbaden, Europe District and its more than 500 military, civilian, and contracted employees execute a program in excess of $7.6 billion with projects in 44 countries.

At U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden, the District is overseeing construction activities on a handful of key projects, such as Wiesbaden Elementary and the Post Office, and most recently completed the new Outdoor Recreation Center. They are also the official sponsor of Wiesbaden Middle School, engaging with students throughout the year to take part in career days, STEM events, and other opportunities to talk about engineering.

This assignment is Dagon’s second time commanding a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers district, having previously commanded the Albuquerque District in New Mexico.

