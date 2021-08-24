Courtesy Translation: 25th Rheinland-Pfalz Corona Control Ordinance Additions

Press Release from the State Government of Rheinland-Pfalz; from August 19, 2021

25th Corona Control Ordinance: 3-G for a safe autumn – Universities allow more in-person lectures in the winter semester – Family vaccination day for children and adolescents

Rheinland-Pfalz is gearing up for a safe autumn. The Council of Ministers today discussed the 25th Corona Control Ordinance, which implements the decisions of last week’s Conference of Prime Ministers. Starting on Monday, 23 August, the following applies: Starting with an incidence of 35, the 3-G rule applies to indoor activities. On this basis, the universities will start their winter semester and offer more face-to-face courses for vaccinated, recovered and tested students.

“A high vaccination rate, hygiene rules and testing are the best protection for a safe autumn. Therefore, we call on all Rheinland-Pfalz residents of and above the age of 12 to make use of the numerous vaccination offers. Now it’s time!” says the state’s Vaccination Coordinator Daniel Stich.

“In addition, with the help of the new Corona Control Ordinance, we are launching measures to prevent a fourth wave. The 3-G rule ensures that we can continue to be together indoors safely in the coming months.”

Anyone who has not been vaccinated or is recovered must be able to provide proof of testing for indoor activities. School students are exempt from this, as they are regularly tested as part of a binding school protection concept. In the future, this regulation will apply starting with a 7-day incidence of 35.

The proof of a negative test can be provided by a rapid antigen test that is not older than 24 hours or a negative PCR test that is not older than 48 hours.

The 3-G rule applies from Aug. 23 on to visits to hospitals, old people’s homes and nursing homes as well as facilities for the disabled, indoor catering, participation in events and festivals (f. ex. informational events, cultural or sporting events) indoors, when using services on the body (f. ex. hairdresser, cosmetics, personal care) and accommodation. Here, a test on arrival and then every 72 hours during the stay is necessary.

In indoor sports, the obligation to test is still independent of incidence; coaches are no longer exempt.

Open universities: More face-to-face courses with 3-G rule

“We want more face-to-face events at colleges and universities again. That is why we have agreed on a regulation together with the State University Presidents’ Conference on how we can reopen our universities,” reported Stich. “Intensive exchange is of great importance for research and teaching. That’s why we want to make more communication and interaction possible at our universities again.”

Therefore, the new Corona Control Ordinance stipulates that universities can once again offer face-to-face events for vaccinated, recovered and tested individuals. In addition, universities are given the opportunity to offer event rooms either with distance in seating arrangements or with checkerboard pattern seating or without distance, but with mask requirements while seated.

“The fact that universities can act on their own to a large extent gives us flexible room for manoeuvre. We welcome this,” emphasized Prof. Dr. Kristian Bosselmann-Cyran, President of Koblenz University of Applied Sciences and Chairman of the State University Presidents’ Conference, “so we will be able to offer our students a safe and responsible university operation with a significantly larger proportion of attendance in the winter semester. Especially first-year students of the past three semesters can finally get to know the campus and student life, which makes us very happy.”

The President of Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz (JGU), Prof. Dr. Georg Krausch, very much welcomed the greater autonomy of the universities in dealing with the pandemic: “In this way, our university is able to offer significant parts of the coming winter semester back in in-person lectures, which is in the interest of students and teachers.”

Vaccination of children and adolescents: Family vaccination day on 28 August

The Standing Committee on Vaccination will issue a general vaccination recommendation for persons aged 12 and over. In Rheinland-Pfalz, it is already possible to vaccinate children and adolescents at doctors in private practice, at vaccination centers and in vaccination buses with consultation and individual risk assessment. On the basis of a general recommendation, this will be easier to do. In Rheinland-Pfalz, vaccinations for children and adolescents will continue to be possible at doctors in private practices, in vaccination centers and in vaccination buses. However, children and adolescents up to and including 17 years of age will still require the presence and consent of a parent during vaccination.

At the nationwide Family Vaccination Day on Saturday, Aug. 28th, the vaccination centers and vaccination buses will open the doors to give children and adolescents, their parents and relatives an uncomplicated opportunity to get vaccinated. Vaccinations can be carried out without registration and without long waiting times.

“The vaccination of children and adolescents requires a clear consideration. It is not for nothing that the Standing Committee on Vaccination has not made this decision easy. Recent studies from the USA have brought certainty that the vaccinations are well tolerated by 12- to 17-year-olds. With our family vaccination day shortly before the start of school, we would therefore like to advertise once again to make use of the vaccination offer,” emphasized the state vaccination coordinator. “But it is also important for me to stress that vaccinating children and adolescents must not be a substitute vaccination of adults. Adults are also still encouraged to get vaccinated.”

Vaccination Bus tour extended to September

So far, the vaccination campaign of the vaccination buses has been successful. Six buses have been touring Rheinland-Pfalz since Aug. 2nd with over 220 stops in parking lots of state-wide supermarket chains. Since the start of the tour, 12,442 vaccinations have already been carried out. The Ministry of Health has now decided to extend the vaccination bus tour into September.

“We want to offer vaccinations locally, where people are in their everyday life situations. The response proves us right. Many people who have not yet made it to vaccination centers or to their family doctors can be vaccinated with the mobile offer on the bus,” reports Stich. “We now want to continue the offer and offer non-bureaucratic vaccination opportunities close to home for everyone.”

Appointments for the vaccination buses can be found here: https://corona.rlp.de/de/impfen/informationen-zur-corona-impfung-in-rheinland-pfalz/

Source: https://corona.rlp.de/de/aktuelles/detail/news/News/detail/25-corona-bekaempfungsverordnung-3-g-fuer-einen-sicheren-herbst-hochschulen-im-wintersemester-wied-1/