Courtesy Translation: Corona – Decisions of the Administrative Staff

Press release of the city of Wiesbaden, 24 FEB 2021

Courtesy Translation: Nadine Bower, Public Affairs Specialist

Corona: Decisions of the Administrative Staff

On Wednesday, 24 February, the Administrative Staff decided to extend the general decrees expiring on Sunday, 28 February, “Prohibition of access to hospitals for visiting purposes”, “Restrictions on visits to old people’s and nursing homes”, “compulsory masks on busy areas” and the prohibition of alcohol sales and consumption in places and locations in the state capital Wiesbaden. These restrictions now apply until Sunday, March 28. The obligation to wear mouth and nose masks in the classroom of elementary school classes will not be extended, since this order has been published by the state government for the whole state of Hessen. This obligation still applies to the all-day care and care services of the city and is extended accordingly. This general decree will also apply until 28 March for now.

“The measures are still necessary to protect people from high-risk groups and to ensure that there are still sufficient treatment capacities in hospitals,” said Lord Mayor Gert-Uwe Mende as well as Mayor and Health Department Director Dr. Oliver Franz. “We ask all Wiesbadeners for their understanding and urge them to stick to the measures and to wear a mouth-nose cover.”

The consumption of alcoholic beverages is prohibited all day in the following areas and squares: in the area of the “Historisches Fünfeck” (limited by Rheinstraße, Schwalbacher Straße, Röderstraße, Taunusstraße and Wilhelmstraße); in the Kulturpark (limited by Murnaustraße, the footpath at the end of Murnaustraße in the direction of the Deutsche Bahn train tracks, the Deutsche Bahn train tracks, the Salzbauchaue car park); on Bahnhofsplatz 1-3 (station forecourt) including the adjacent bus stop “Hauptbahnhof” on Kaiser-Friedrich-Ring (Bussteig A); in the Reisingeranlage and Herbertanlage; in the area of the Warmer Damm (including the road Am Warmen Damm); in the area of the Bowling Green (enclosed by Wilhelmstraße, Friedrich-von-Thiersch-Weg, Kurhausplatz and Christian-Zais-Straße); on Blücherplatz (bordered by Scharnhorststraße, Yorckstraße, Roonstraße and Blücherstraße) with the exception of the school grounds, although this is by no means to be understood that alcohol consumption is permitted or desired on the school grounds; on Wallufer Platz (bordered by Wallufer Platz, Hallgarter Straße, the development on Erbacher Straße and Niederwaldstraße); in the Nerotal areas (enclosed by the Nerotal road and Volker-Kriegel-Platz); in the “Eleonoren Anlage”, i.e. the Rhein shores in Mainz-Kastel, (limited by the Eleonorenstraße between Johannes-Goßner-Straße, Eleonorenstraße to Rampenstraße to the junction of the Rampenstraße towards the banks of the Rhein at number 26 and by the Rhein); in the area in Wiesbaden-Biebrich to the Rhein, which is bordered by Rheingaustraße starting from the street Am Parkfeld to Wilhelm-Kopp-Straße. In addition, alcohol is prohibited in these locations for on-site consumption.

Due to the spring weather and the fact that people spend more time outdoors, the Public Order Office points out as a precautionary measure that the supply of (open) beverages for immediate consumption is currently prohibited by the regulations of the Corona Contact and Restriction Ordinance. Only restaurants within the meaning of the Hessian Restaurant Act, canteens, hotels, ice cream parlors, ice cream cafés and other businesses, which are focused mainly on selling food, may offer food and drinks for collection or delivery. Other facilities must remain closed. Food and beverages may not be consumed in the immediate vicinity of the restaurant or similar establishment. This means that the food and beverages must in principle be delivered in such a packaged manner that they cannot be consumed directly on site. Accordingly, the supply of drinks in open containers and the like is not yet permitted.

The city and fire department are still asking everyone not to call the emergency line 112 for questions about the coronavirus. The health department can be reached by phone at (0611) 312828; Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and on weekends from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The employees of the Hessen-wide Corona hotline can answer questions about health and quarantine daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at (0800) 5554666. Further questions, concerns and information about the Corona virus will also be answered at (0800) 5554666 Monday to Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Fridays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Up-to-date information on the topic of Corona is also available at wiesbaden.de/coronavirus.

