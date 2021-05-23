Courtesy Translation: Corona – Decisions of the Wiesbaden Administrative Staff

Press Release from the Mainz city government, May 19, 2021

On Wednesday, May 19, the administrative staff decided to extend the general decrees expiring on Sunday, May 23, “Prohibition entering hospitals for visiting purposes”, “mandatory masks in busy areas”, “mandatory masks in all-day and care services” and the prohibition of alcohol consumption and sales in designated places and locations in the state capital Wiesbaden.

It was also decided to maintain restrictions on visiting hospices. The aim is to ensure that the important work of these institutions is not hindered by the entry of infections. In this way, all those being cared for there, as well as their relatives and friends, should be given the greatest possible security for regular access. The injunctions are now valid until Sunday, June 20.

“We are not over the mountain yet. In order to limit the further spread of the coronavirus, it is necessary to restrict contacts and implement important infection protection measures. I ask all Wiesbaden residents to continue to be patient and to adhere to the AHA rules – that is, to keep your distance, observe hygiene rules and wear a mask in everyday life,” says Lord Mayor Gert-Uwe Mende.

Consumption of alcoholic beverages is prohibited all day in the following areas and squares: in the area of the “Historical Pentagon”; in the Kulturpark; on Bahnhofsplatz 1-3 (station forecourt) including the adjacent bus stop “Hauptbahnhof” on Kaiser-Friedrich-Ring (bus stop A); in the Reisinger Anlagen and in the Herbertanlage; on the area of the Warmer Dam (including the road Am Warmen Damm); on the area of the Bowling Green; on Blücherplatz; on Wallufer Square; in the Nerotalanlagen; in the Eleonoren Anlage, i.e. the Rheinanlagen in Mainz-Kastel and on the area in Biebrich up to the Rhein River, which is bounded by Rheingaustraße starting from the street Am Parkfeld to Wilhelm-Kopp-Straße. The area of the Schierstein harbour has been added. The exact borders of these areas can be found in the texts of the general decree as well as on the homepage of the state capital Wiesbaden. In addition, alcohol is prohibited at these locations for on-site consumption.

The city administration and the fire department are still asking not to call the emergency number 112 to ask questions about the coronavirus. Instead, the health department can be reached by phone at (0611) 312828; Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and on weekends from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The employees of the Hessen-wide Corona hotline answer questions about health and quarantine daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on (0800) 5554666. Further questions, concerns and information about the Corona virus will also be answered at (0800) 5554666 Monday to Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Fridays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Up-to-date information on the topic of Corona is also available at wiesbaden.de/coronavirus.