Courtesy Translation: Corona – Decisions of the Wiesbaden Administrative Staff – April 21, 2021

Official press release from the state capital Wiesbaden, April 21, 2021

On Wednesday, 21 April, the administrative staff of the city of Wiesbaden decided to extend the general decrees, which would otherwise expire on Sunday, 25 April, “Prohibition of entering hospitals for visiting purposes”, “mandatory masks in busy areas”, “mandatory masks in emergency care and other care services” and the prohibition of alcohol consumption and alcohol sales in busy areas and locations in the state capital Wiesbaden. The regulations are now in effect until Sunday, May 23.

“Unfortunately, these measures are still necessary and made required by the state legislature to protect people from infections,” said Lord Mayor Gert-Uwe Mende and Mayor and Health Department Secretary Dr. Oliver Franz. “We continue to ask all Wiesbaden residents for their understanding and urge them to stick to the measures and especially to wear a mouth-nose cover. Please join in and keep going.”

The Office of Public Order will monitor compliance and will also impose fines, but compliance with these obligations should be a matter, of course, solely as a consideration for fellow citizens.

Consumption of alcoholic beverages is prohibited all day in the following areas and squares: in the area of the “Historical Pentagon”; in the Kulturpark; on Bahnhofsplatz 1-3 (station forecourt) including the adjacent bus stop “Hauptbahnhof” on Kaiser-Friedrich-Ring (Bussteig A); in the Reisinger Anlagen and in the Herbertanlage; on the area of the Warmer Dam (including the road Am Warmen Damm); on the area of the Bowling Green; on Blücherplatz; on Wallufer Square; in the Nerotalanlagen; in the Eleonoren Anlage, i.e. the Rheinanlagen in Mainz-Kastel and on the area in Biebrich up to the Rhein River, which is bounded by Rheingaustraße starting from the street Am Parkfeld to Wilhelm-Kopp-Straße. The area of the Schierstein harbour has been added. The exact borders of these areas can be found in the texts of the general decree as well as on the homepage of the state capital Wiesbaden. In addition, alcohol is prohibited at these locations for on-site consumption.

The city administration and the fire department are still asking not to call the emergency number 112 to ask questions about the coronavirus. Instead, the health department can be reached by phone at (0611) 312828; Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and on weekends from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The employees of the Hessen-wide Corona hotline answer questions about health and quarantine daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on (0800) 5554666. Further questions, concerns and information about the Corona virus will also be answered at (0800) 5554666 Monday to Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Fridays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Up-to-date information on the topic of Corona is also available at wiesbaden.de/coronavirus.