Courtesy Translation: Corona relaxations in Wiesbaden

Press Release from the Hessen State Government from June 24, 2021

The state of Hessen has issued a new coronavirus protection ordinance (CoSchuV). It will apply from Friday, 25 June, on throughout Hessen, including Wiesbaden, initially for four weeks. The CoSchuV further relaxes the Corona rules. Similarly, the administrative staff has decided to lift the ban on alcohol consumption in the “Schiffchen”, to adapt the rules in the city’s all-day and care services to the CoSchuV, to gradually reopen the city hall and to allow more visitors in the Fasanerie.

The CoSchuV replaces the Corona Facility Protection Ordinance and the Corona Contact and Operating Restriction Ordinance (CoKoBev). This eliminates the legal basis for the prohibition of alcohol consumption. It is currently still valid in Wiesbaden’s downtown district, specifically in the “Schiffchen”. The administrative staff of the city of Wiesbaden has therefore decided to repeal the corresponding general decree starting Saturday, 26 June.

The administrative staff has also decided to adapt the general decree on the ordering of infection protection measures in the city’s all-day and care services to the new CoSchuV. In concrete terms, this means that, parallel to the regulations in schools, children only have to wear a mask until they enter the respective care room in the buildings where the all-day and care services take place. As in class at the seat, wearing a mask during the actual care is no longer necessary. The test obligation remains. Accordingly, a negative test result must be presented before the care, which may not be older than 72 hours. Exceptions apply to recovered and vaccinated persons.

In addition, it was decided to reopen the city hall starting Monday, June 28, gradually Mondays to Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The public toilets on the ground floor can be used again during this period. Access to forms and flyers is also possible again. This also applies to visits to art exhibitions in the foyer, provided that visitors register via the Luca app or enter their contact details in a list. The memorial room can be visited by appointment. The remaining areas in the city hall, including the main staircase and side corridors, will initially remain closed to citizens. In the entire city hall, a medical mask (surgical mask or protective mask of the standards FFP2, KN95, N95 each without an exhale valve) must be worn.

The Fasanerie can be visited by more people than before starting on Monday, June 28. The number of free tickets will be increased to 600 per time slot. This means that a total of 2,400 visitors per day are admitted. The admission times are daily in the time slots 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 3p.m. to 5 p.m.. It is requested to limit the duration of the stay in the Fasanerie to a maximum of three hours, so that other people also have a chance to visit the park. Every visitor – including children – needs a ticket so that the maximum number of people can be monitored. All persons are asked to adhere to the generally applicable distance and hygiene rules.

Furthermore, the mask requirement at bus stops is no longer required. In public transport vehicles, for example in ESWE buses or in trains, a medical mask must still be worn. This also applies, among other things, in taxis, on passenger ships and ferries as well as in the associated access and station buildings as well as in underground stations and during the use of transportation services.

Up-to-date information about Corona is available at wiesbaden.de/coronavirus. There, under the item “Pressemitteilungen und Verordnungen”, the respectively valid municipal general decrees can be downloaded. The State of Hessen publishes its ordinances and general decrees under https://hessen.de/fuer-buerger/corona-hessen/verordnungen-und-allgemeinverfuegungen.