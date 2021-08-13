Courtesy Translation: Corona rules for seven-day incidence over 35

Press Release from the Wiesbaden city government from August 11, 2021

If the seven-day incidence in Wiesbaden exceeds the 35 mark, stricter corona rules will apply in Wiesbaden. The city will then issue a general decree as required by the state. Its contents are specified by the Hessen prevention and escalation concept. On Tuesday, Aug. 10th, the seven-day incidence in Wiesbaden was 33.4.

“We welcome the fact that the prevention and escalation concept sets uniform guidelines for the corona rules throughout Hessen. However, it is difficult for us to understand why we have to implement these requirements legally through general decrees at the municipal level. It would be more effective and faster if there was – as in the spring – a legally binding state ordinance with regulations for different incidence levels,” said Lord Mayor Gert-Uwe Mende and Mayor Dr. Oliver Franz. Both are once again calling on the population to get vaccinated: “The rising incidence levels show that the pandemic is not over yet. This makes it all the more important to protect yourself and others by getting vaccinating now.”

When the announced general decree has come into force, the following rules apply: meetings, trade fairs, cultural offers (theater, cinema, concerts, …) and events with more than 25 people may be attended by a maximum of 250 people indoors and a maximum of 500 people outdoors. Vaccinated and recovered persons are not counted.

A proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative test is necessary in the following situations: Before entering indoor spaces at meetings, trade fairs, cultural offers (theater, cinema, concerts, …) and events, regardless of the number of participants. This means that, unlike in the past, negative proof is also required for indoor gatherings with more than 25 and less than 100 people. This requirement also applies to interiors of gastronomic establishments (restaurants, bars, cafés, …) as well as to casinos, gambling halls and similar facilities as well as betting agencies. In accommodation establishments (hotels, youth hostels, …) with communal facilities, the presentation of a negative proof upon arrival is required. For longer stays, an additional test must be submitted once per week of stay.

The requirements for the number of persons and negative evidence do not apply to the exceptions under Paragraph 16, Paragraph 2, of the Coronavirus Protection Ordinance (CoSchuV). These are, for example, meetings of persons for professional, official, educational, care-related or business reasons (owner meetings, lawyers’ and notaries’ appointments, meetings and court hearings, …).

They also do not apply to the operation of universities, vocational and music academies and non-university research institutions for which a comprehensive distance and hygiene concept exists as well as the conduct of exams (in particular state and career exams). Further exceptions apply to measures of election advertising for parliamentary and local elections and referendums and citizens’ initiatives. For meetings in private apartments with more than 25 people, it remains the urgent recommendation to observe the regulations for corresponding public meetings and to follow the pandemic rules at all times.

Should the seven-day incidence in Wiesbaden fall below 35 for five days in a row, the general order will be revoked. Should the seven-day incidence rise above 50, the rules will be tightened by a further general decree as prescribed by the state.

On Saturday, Aug. 14th, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., a mobile vaccination campaign with the vaccines from Biontech as well as Johnson and Johnson will take place in front of the Globus market in Nordenstadt on Ostring 2. In addition, it is possible to be vaccinated quickly and easily at the Wiesbaden vaccination center without an appointment until closure. Citizens can choose between the mRNA vaccines from Biontech and Moderna. The offer without prior registration is also valid for children and adolescents from the age of twelve, who are vaccinated after individual medical consultation.

“Take advantage of the opportunities for spontaneous vaccination on site or come to the vaccination center before it closes on Sep. 19th. Please also note that the end of August is the last appointment for a first vaccination at the Wiesbaden Vaccination Center,” said Mende and Dr. Franz. The last day on which second vaccinations will be carried out at the Wiesbaden Vaccination Centre is Saturday, Sep. 18th. In principle, all persons who received their first vaccination in the vaccination center should also receive their second vaccination there. Therefore, Saturday, Aug. 21st, is the last day that citizens can get their first vaccination with Moderna at the vaccination center, Saturday, Aug. 28th, is the last day for a first vaccination with Biontech.

Current incidence figures and further information on the subject of corona are available at wiesbaden.de/coronavirus.