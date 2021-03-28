Courtesy Translation: Correction of the federal-state decision

Press Release from the Federal German Government from March 24, 2021

Courtesy Translation: Nadine Bower, Public Affairs USAG Wiesbaden

Maundy Thursday and Holy Saturday will not be resting days

Chancellor Merkel has decided not to put in place the regulations necessary for the agreed rest period from Maundy Thursday to Easter Monday. Even without these rest days, the decision of 22 March provides a good framework for limiting the exponential growth of new corona infections.

“It is imperative that we stop the third wave of the pandemic,” German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday. It was with this best intention that the decision was originally taken on the rest days around Easter. “However, the idea of the so-called ‘Easter rest days’ was a mistake,” the chancellor said in a press statement. The questions that followed could not be answered satisfactorily in the short time available – starting with the continued payment of wages for the lost hours of work to the situation in the shops and businesses. Preparations for the additional Easter rest would therefore be halted.

“A mistake must be identified as such and, above all, it must be corrected,” Merkel stressed in Wednesday’s government summit. She deeply regretted the uncertainty caused by the discussion about the rest days. “I apologize to all citizens for this.”

Fighting the spread of the virus together

The chancellor thanked all those “who, with their behavior, are helping to slow down and stop the third wave with the more deadly and contagious mutation of the coronavirus.” Even without the so-called Easter rest, the decision of Monday, 22 March, offers a framework with its regionally differentiated measures – depending on the infection situation.

Merkel is convinced: “We will defeat the virus together. The road is hard and it is rocky, it is marked by successes, but also by mistakes and setbacks. But the virus will slowly but surely lose its terror.”

_____________________

On Monday 22 March, the heads of government of the German states agreed, among other things, on a rest period over Easter, which was to include Maundy Thursday (1 April) and Holy Saturday (3 April). Only grocery stores were supposed to be open on Holy Saturday. This part of the decision has now been withdrawn.

The following still applies: Private meetings are possible during this time with a maximum of 5 people from two households, children up to 14 years are excluded.

_____________________

Source: https://www.bundesregierung.de/breg-de/aktuelles/budeskanzlerin-ostern-ruhetage-1881286