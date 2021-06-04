Courtesy Translation: Extended opening hours of rapid test centers

Press Release from the Wiesbaden city government, June 4, 2021

Since Wednesday, June 2, the state capital Wiesbaden no longer falls under the federal emergency brake and thus implements the first stage of the two-stage plan of the Hessen state government. In order to enable as many citizens as possible to carry out a rapid test, for example in order to be able to take advantage of outdoor catering services, some rapid test centers are adjusting their opening hours.

The ASB test site on Bierstadter Straße will be open on Friday, June 4, from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday, June 5, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Johanniter test site on Biebricher Straße is now open from Monday to Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sundays and public holidays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The test site at the Freiherr-vom-Stein-Schule is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In addition to this, another test center of the DRK will open on Friday, June 4, in front of the 1st police precinct station at Platz der deutschen Einheit. Here, citizens can be tested daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.