Courtesy Translation: Further easing may not be considered for Hessen state at this time

Press Release from the Hessen State Government from March 18, 2021

Courtesy Translation: Nadine Bower, Public Affairs Specialist

Further easing may not be considered for us at this time with rising incidence levels

In view of the increasing incidence, the Corona cabinet of the Hessen state government has decided not to take any further opening steps for now.

“We currently have a highly dynamic infection. The figures show us that a possible third corona wave is clearly on the way. For us, the first priority now is to keep the approaching third wave of infections as flat as possible, so that the crisis does not become even more difficult and that our health system can continue to withstand it. In Hessen, too, the incidence is again over 100. It has always been clear to us that we have to react to this. Against this background, further easing of the restrictions cannot be considered for us at the moment,” said Minister President Volker Bouffier.

Further school operations in Hessen

Today’s discussions focused on the operation of schools in Hessen. “Unfortunately, the current pandemic makes it impossible to bring more students back to school before the Easter holidays,” Bouffier said. “The cautious start of alternating lessons was a glimmer of hope for all concerned, for children, parents and teachers to be able to return a little bit to a more normal everyday life. But it was always clear that this would only be possible if the pandemic allowed it. Unfortunately, given the increasing numbers, we cannot take this step in the current situation,” the Minister President said. This means that the grades from grade 7 onwards will continue to be schooled in distance education. There are no changes for grades 1 to 6 (alternating classes with emergency care) and for the senior classes (presence lessons). “If the pandemic allows, however, we want to start alternating lessons after the Easter break as planned,” Bouffier added. “We take being worried about getting infected in school and childcare very seriously. That’s why we provide self-tests to schools and day care centers as well as to day care workers at short notice.”

Procedure after the Easter Break

However, the preparations made by the schools in recent days for the return of the students were by no means in vain. For the time after the Easter break, Hessen wants to stick to the recently announced opening steps. “If the infection allows for it, from 19 April onwards, grades 1 to 4 will be taught on five days a week, and grades 5 and above will be taught in alternating classes,” Bouffier said.

Test strategy for schools

At the same time, the Corona Cabinet adopted a test strategy for schools and daycare centers today, which will start as early as next week with a pilot project for 20 schools. Self-tests can be carried out at these schools on 25 or 26 March and 30 March. This will bring important experience for being able to test in schools after Easter regularly.

In order to make the lessons for the students as safe as possible after the Easter break, the state government will provide all schools with easy-to-use self-tests until the end of the school year, with which teachers and students can easily and voluntarily test themselves on a weekly basis. The tests are to be taken at the schools before the start of classes. For this purpose, the Ministry of Social Affairs and the Ministry of Culture will provide training videos and instructions.

Free self-tests for daycare centers

Free self-tests will also be made available for staff in day care facilities and for day care workers. In total, around one million people a week will be able to test themselves. This includes about 815,000 students, 100,000 teachers and other staff from schools, as well as 66,400 educators in day care facilities. The figures also include schools and day-care centers in independent sponsorship, as well as childcare workers. In total, 90 million euros will be made available from the special fund “Securing Hessen’s Good Future” for the procurement of the approximately 14.5 million antigen quick-tests. The self-tests are to be taken between the end of the Easter break until the beginning of the summer break. In the event of a positive test result, a notification must be made to the health department and the obligation to carry out a PCR test and to immediately quarantine applies.

Every citizen still has the right to a free PoC-antigen quick-test at least once a week, which is carried out by trained staff. Additionally, of course, also for teachers, education staff and day care workers.

Dynamic situation with many uncertainties

Hessen’s Minister President stressed that the municipalities have the opportunity – as they have done so far – to react appropriately to what is happening. In conclusion, the Head of the State Government said: “We remain in a very dynamic situation with many uncertainties. Caution must therefore continue to be exercised in order not to jeopardize what has been achieved and not to overburden the health system. I am very grateful to the citizens for their understanding and patience. And I know that we are all going through difficult times together. But I am sure that this patience will be rewarded in the end and that we can win the battle against the pandemic. I also know that it hits young people the hardest. They are most dependent on social contacts in school and in their private lives for their development. And as soon as the situation permits, we will continue to open up.”

Further points on topics such as vaccination, travel during Easter or the involvement of established doctors will be discussed tomorrow and on Monday in the federal-state summit.

Source: https://www.hessen.de/presse/pressemitteilung/vor-dem-hintergrund-steigender-inzidenzen-koennen-weitere-lockerungen-fuer-uns-derzeit-nicht-in