Courtesy Translation: Hessen Minister President reacts to the federal-state summit

Press Release from the Hessen State Government from April 26, 2021

Statement by Prime Minister Volker Bouffier on the Minister President’s Conference on “Vaccination”

“In principle, I welcome the discussion paper that the Federal Government has presented today on how to proceed with the vaccinated, recovering and negatively tested. The Robert Koch Institute’s assessment that at least double-vaccinated persons and people who had the Covid infection do not pose a risk or only pose a minimal risk of infection, raises the compelling question as to whether their restrictions on fundamental rights are still proportionate.

The country does not grant fundamental rights, but people are entitled to these fundamental rights. That is why urgent action is needed here. Last week, the Hessen Cabinet implemented the constitutionally required measures and amended the Hessen Corona Regulations. According to the latest scientific findings of the RKI, persons who have complete vaccination protection can be treated in the same way as those who have a negative test result from the same day.

Furthermore, in future, they may in principle be exempted with regard to individual protective measures such as quarantine, as long as they do not show symptoms. However, rules such as distance, hygiene requirements and the wearing of medical protective masks also apply to vaccinated, recovered persons and people who have been tested negatively.

However, the concrete design of a corresponding federal ordinance still needs further votes.

I also welcome the fact that the priority groups will not be canceled before June. We have already opened Priority Group 3 in Hessen, and I am confident that we will be able to enough vaccination offers by June that we can then seriously address the lifting of the priorities.

In this context, Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn confirmed once again that significantly more vaccines will be available in the second quarter, especially for family doctors. This will accelerate our vaccination campaign significantly.”

Source: https://www.hessen.de/presse/pressemitteilung/statement-von-ministerpraesident-volker-bouffier-zur-ministerpraesidentenkonferenz-zum-thema-impfen