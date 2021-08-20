Courtesy Translation: Hessen State Coronavirus Protection Ordinance extended and adapted

Press Release from the Hessen State Government from August 17, 2021

The Hessen state government extended the existing coronavirus protection ordinance for four weeks and adapted it to the results of the federal-state conference. “In view of the continuously increasing number of infections, distance and hygiene rules remain important for everyone,” said Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Al-Wazir after the cabinet meeting. He called on all those who have not yet been vaccinated to take advantage of the nationwide free vaccination offers. “It’s never been easier to protect yourself and others from the coronavirus. There is enough vaccine for all Hessen citizens. In our vaccination centers, getting vaccinated is possible immediately and without an appointment. Vaccination is the best way to protect yourself, your friends, relatives and society as a whole from corona disease and from a fourth wave.” Al-Wazir also pointed to additional restrictions on non-vaccinated and non-recovered individuals. “While most restrictions are no longer necessary in view of a vaccination rate of well over 60 percent, there will be additional test requirements for people without vaccination, especially with increasing incidences, which they will have to pay for themselves in the future.”

The most important changes to the state-wide coronavirus protection regulation at a glance:

Schools:

After the summer break, there will be – as announced – prevention weeks in the schools. In the first two weeks of lessons, all students (and of course the teachers) are tested not twice, but three times a week. During the prevention weeks, regardless of the incidence levels in the area, a medical mask must also be worn while seated.

An important innovation is that school students no longer need any additional test certificates, for example to go to the cinema, the restaurant or the hairdresser. For this purpose, the Hessen Ministry of Education and Cultural Affairs issues a test booklet for school students, in which the regular tests by the school or the teachers are entered. This proof is then not only valid on the test days, but in general.

“We are doing everything we can to ensure that school operations can be done as safely as possible after the summer break – with an in-person education in classrooms in all schools. Especially for children and young people, the corona pandemic is a particularly challenging time. I am therefore also pleased that we can provide the students with a little relief for their everyday life and leisure time with the new test booklet,” said Minister of Education and Cultural Affairs Prof. Dr. R. Alexander Lorz. Meanwhile, Lorz welcomed the vote of the Standing Committee on Vaccination on Corona vaccinations for children aged 12 and over. “The recommendation makes it easier for parents and their children to make a decision. Vaccination is an important building block for safe school operations.”

Large-scale sports events

In Hesse, the provisions of the Minister Presidents Conference (“MPK”) resolution applies to major events with more than 5,000 spectators. The permissible capacity utilization (of the stadium) is limited to a maximum of 50 percent, however, a maximum of 25,000 spectators is not to be exceeded.

Discos and Clubs

We are now taking a further opening step at the discotheques and clubs. These can now also open for club operation indoors, but only for vaccinated and recovered individuals or people with a current PCR test (testing a maximum of 48 hours ago), a rapid test is not sufficient anymore. There is no longer a limit on the maximum number of guests (previously 250) indoors or outdoors in the future; for each guest, however, 5 square meters must be available.

In the event of increasing incidences in an area, the districts and independent cities must impose further restrictions in accordance with the prevention and escalation concept. If the infection can be clearly defined, targeted hotspot measures are taken. The most important changes at a glance:

Incidence of 35:

Extension of the 3G rule (access only for vaccinated, recovered or tested persons) – in German “geimpft, getestet, genesen” (3G) – in accordance with the MPK decision:

– So far: 3G rule only in indoor catering and at larger gatherings

– New / Change: 3G rule in the interiors of all cultural and leisure facilities and sports facilities as well as services on the body (i.e. also at the hairdresser) and when visiting facilities for the disabled. Non-vaccinated and non-recovered hotel guests must present negative proof not only on arrival, but twice a week during the stay.

Incidence of 50:

Events (25 or more participants):

– Events can take place outdoors with up to 500 people (previously: 200) and indoors with up to 250 people (previously: 100). Vaccinated and recovered individuals do not count.

– In crowded situations, a medical mask must also be worn outside.

Incidence of 100:

Further extension of the 3G rule (access only for vaccinated, recovered or tested persons)

– 3G rule in leisure and cultural facilities, in amateur sports as well as in indoor and outdoor catering.

– In the retail trade, square meter restrictions must be adhered to again (for the first 800 sqm: 1 customer/10 sqm. Above that: 1 customer/20sqm).

– The mask requirements will be extended (school also while seated, FFP2 masks for staff in old people’s and nursing homes, for body-related services and in public transportation).

– Events with more than 200 or 100 participants (plus vaccinated + recovered individuals) are subject to approval.

– A general recommendation to do home office is to be expressed.

– 10-person contact restriction for non-vaccinated or non-recovered individuals.

Finally, Tarek Al-Wazir emphasized: “Incidences remain an important and reliably recorded indicator of infection. The Hessen escalation concept has proven itself very well in the pandemic so far, because it enables municipalities to react specifically to local outbreaks of infection. In view of the considerable progress in vaccination, however, the significance of the incidence figures has changed. Incidence figures, which a few months ago would have indicated an imminent overload of the health system, are now manageable for the health system.

Further information on the Hessian escalation concept: hessenlink.de/eskalation

All regulations, regulations and FAQs on corona.hessen.de

Background

Action Plan Summer School Break – Testing and Vaccination

Starting this week, the state government is calling for vaccination, testing and compliance with the distance and hygiene rules in coordination with the Summer School Break Action Plan. The cabinet members will advertise this throughout Hessen in the coming weeks. With banners and digital LED boards on busy federal highways, the state government is now drawing motorists’ attention to the importance of vaccination and tests as well as the numerous vaccination and testing options in Hessen.

Two different motifs on the banners that are attached to bridges over federal highways call for testing and vaccination. The appeals are saying: “Show the virus the syringe. Get vaccinated now!” and “After the holiday is before the test”. The permanently installed digital LED panels read: “Already vaccinated?” or “Already tested?”.

Source: https://www.hessen.de/presse/pressemitteilung/coronavirus-schutzverordnung-verlaengert-und-angepasst