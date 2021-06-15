Courtesy Translation: Information on the digital proof of vaccination

Press Release from the Wiesbaden city government, June 10, 2021

The introduction of the digital proof of vaccination started on Thursday, 10 June. However, the federal government has not yet managed to provide the IT infrastructures with which the vaccination centers of the state capital Wiesbaden can generate barcodes for digital proof of vaccination. The vaccination centers are therefore currently unable to issue digital proof of vaccination. It is still unclear when the federal government will provide the vaccination centers with the necessary technical requirements.

According to the Federal Ministry of Health, if the technology is in place, the process should work as follows: The digital proof of vaccination is generated in the doctor’s office or in a vaccination center. After entering or taking over the data, a 2D barcode is created, which users can scan directly with their device or take with them as a paper printout, which can be scanned later. The digital proof of vaccination is then saved by the users in an app on their cell phone, which is made available for download free of charge. With this app, the so-called vaccination certificate token (2D barcode) is scanned after vaccination. The app stores the vaccination certificate locally on the smartphone.

According to the Federal Ministry of Health, various options are currently being examined in order to subsequently create digital proof of vaccination for people who have already been fully vaccinated. Persons who have already been fully vaccinated at the Wiesbaden Vaccination Center are therefore asked not to come to the Vaccination Center. It is currently being considered that they will receive their digital proof of vaccination in pharmacies, among other places.

Digital proof of vaccination is an additional way to document vaccinations. It is a voluntary and complementary offer. If people do not want a digital proof of vaccination or have lost it, the proof of vaccination via the well-known yellow vaccination booklet is still possible and valid.