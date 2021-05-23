Courtesy Translation: Mainz adapts general decree to 21st Corona Anti-Narcotics Ordinance of the state

Press Release from the Mainz city government, May 20, 2021

Courtesy Translation: Nadine Bower, Community Relations

Ban on the sale of open alcoholic beverages will be lifted on 21 May 2021. Mask zones remain.

Press release: City adapts general decree to 21st Corona Anti-Narcotics Ordinance of the state

Today, Thursday, 20 May 2021, the state capital Mainz publishes a new general decree with measures to protect the population against coronavirus infections, which complements or amends the existing measures of the Federal Emergency Brake and the 21st Corona Control Ordinance (21st CoBeLVO):

Mandatory masks

In the pedestrian areas of the downtown area as well as on the station square, masks are still mandatory on all days except Sundays and public holidays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The mandatory mask zone on the banks of the Rhein River also remains in place. It applies to the entire riverside between the ascent of the railway bridge (south bridge) on the Victor-Hugo-Ufer up to the rotary bridge at the customs port at the end of Taunusstraße in the period from 12.00 to 22.00 on all days.

Sale of alcoholic beverages

The street sale of open alcoholic beverages will be possible again starting Friday, May 21, 2021. The previous sales ban in the city of Mainz is lifted. In doing so, the city administration is responding to the changes to the state’s new Corona Control Ordinance. The 21st CoBeLVO lifts the nationwide ban on the consumption of alcoholic beverages in public spaces.

The new general decree will be published today in the Municipal Official Journal and will enter into force at 0.00 a.m. on Friday 21 May 2021. The general decree will initially apply until the end of 1 June 2021. The administrative staff of the state capital Mainz will continue to monitor the development of coronavirus infections continuously and will adapt the measures accordingly. The administrative staff shall meet at close intervals. Up-to-date information from the Mainz City Council on the protective measures to control coronavirus infections can be found at www.mainz.de/coronavirus.

Source: https://www.mainz.de/verwaltung-und-politik/verwaltungsorganisation/pressemeldung.php?showpm=true&pmurl=https://www.mainz.de/newsdesk/publications/Mainz/181010100000222699.php