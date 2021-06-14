Courtesy Translation: Relaxations in Wiesbaden starting June 10

By Anke Hollingshaus

News article from Wiesbadener Kurier, June 9, 2021

Courtesy Translation: Nadine Bower, USAG Wiesbaden Public Affairs

Now it’s for sure: State level 2 goes into effect on Thursday in Wiesbaden. An overview of the new rules.

WIESBADEN – It took a long time, but starting Thursday, Wiesbaden has finally reached stage 2 of the Corona opening plan. This goes into force when the incidence in a municipality or a district is below 100 for 14 days or below 50 for five days. Wiesbaden achieved this on Thursday. The seven-day incidence published by the Robert Koch Institute is 28.7.

As reported, all children can go back to school again if they get tested twice a week and wear masks. The daycare centers are also largely open. What level 2 means for the public swimming pools can be found here. And what else? Here is an overview:

Two households (unlimited number) or ten people may meet. Children up to 14 years are not counted and fully vaccinated and recovered individuals do not count either.

For the retail trade, the following applies: All shops are allowed to re-open, an appointment (“Click & meet”) is no longer necessary. Access restrictions, keeping a distance and masks are still mandatory, a current test is recommended.

For the restaurant trade, the test obligation is omitted in the outside areas, but a current test is still recommended. Distance, seat obligation, mask obligation and the recording of contact data remains. The indoor gastronomy is also allowed to open. Unlike outside, however, you need a current test to take a seat inside. There, too, distance, seat obligation, mask obligation and contact data collection apply. Clubs and discotheques are also allowed to open their indoor areas as a bar or gastronomy in addition to the outdoor areas.

Team sports are possible again with hygiene requirements, a test is recommended. A test is recommended in gyms. Swimming pools are allowed to open.

Events outside are allowed with up to 200 (unvaccinated) people. A current test is recommended. Indoors, up to 100 (unvaccinated) people can participate in an event with a current test. The distance and hygiene rules as well as the contact data collection requirement continue to apply. However, the health department can also allow a higher number of participants in individual cases. Anyone who is vaccinated and can prove this is not counted in the number of participants. The same applies to those who have recovered.

In addition to the outdoor areas, the indoor areas of zoos, botanical gardens, fortresses, castles and museums are now also allowed to open. A current test is recommended. There is a mask and registration obligation. In the area of services/body care, a current test is recommended. Appointments, contact data collection and masks will remain in place.

Source: https://www.wiesbadener-kurier.de/lokales/wiesbaden/nachrichten-wiesbaden/lockerungen-in-wiesbaden-ab-morgen_23857147