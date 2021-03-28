Courtesy Translation: Religious services in Hessen possible on Easter

Press Release from the Hessen State Government from March 25, 2021

Courtesy Translation: Nadine Bower, Public Affairs Specialist

Minister President Volker Bouffier: “We are creating opportunities to celebrate Easter while still being careful.”

The regulation on church services over Easter will be the same as for the last Christmas holidays. This was agreed upon by Hessen Minister President Volker Bouffier and the heads of the Protestant Churches and the Catholic Dioceses in Hesse. “We have tried and tested methods here that have already proven themselves successful on Christmas,” Bouffier explained. He added: “We need to find ways to prevent the spread of the infection. The representatives of the churches have assured that effective measures will be taken,” Bouffier stressed.

Bouffier stresses hygiene concepts

The requirements for church visits include, just like on Christmas: compliance with the minimum distance of 1.5 meters, appropriate hygiene measures, the mask obligation, contact data collection and a registration requirement for particularly well-attended services. In addition, there should be no singing.

“The Christian churches have proven for a year with successful hygiene concepts, many digital offerings and a high degree of personal responsibility that religious services can also be held in times of the Corona pandemic,” stressed the Minister President. This was already done on Christmas and so this should also be done during the upcoming Easter days.

“This gives us an opportunity to celebrate Easter while still being careful,” Bouffier said.

Source: https://www.hessen.de/presse/pressemitteilung/gottesdienstbesuch-in-hessen-an-ostern-moeglich-0