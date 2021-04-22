Courtesy Translation: School-start after the Easter break in Hessen

“We are responding appropriately to the increase in numbers,” said Minister President Bouffier and Culture Minister Lorz.

Hessen’s Minister President Volker Bouffier and Minister of Culture, Prof. Dr. R. Alexander Lorz, informed today, following the meeting of the Hessen cabinet, about the further measures in dealing with the pandemic: “Unfortunately, the number of infections continues to rise; also due to the virus mutations. That is why we have discussed the conditions under which schools, daycare centers and the professional world can operate. We have made adjustments in the Hessen regulations. We must remain calm and cautious, even though we know what restrictions, efforts and changes this means for all citizens. The focus is always on our health system, which must not be overwhelmed, and the situation in the intensive care units is already difficult. We have responded to that,” Bouffier said on Monday. The new Hessen ordinances will apply from April 19 to May 9 2021.

No further openings in schools

“Reliability and safety are of great importance to our schools in these times. At the same time, we as a state government must react at all times to changing conditions. It pains me a great deal that, unfortunately due to the negative development of infection numbers, we will not be able to do any further openings in schools after the Easter break, starting 19 April onwards. We therefore start after the break in the way that parents and students and their teachers have already been used to before the break,” explained Minister of Culture, Prof. Dr. R. Alexander Lorz. This means that grades 1 to 6 will continue to be taught in alternating classes. Grades 7 onwards will be taught in distance learning and final classes in face-to-face classes. The regulation is initially valid for four weeks, although in the event of an improving infection situation, new decisions or further openings are of course possible beforehand.

Test strategy in schools

“We will also intensively accompany the on-person-school operation with a testing strategy: From 19 April onwards, a negative test result of the students and teachers will be considered a necessary prerequisite for participation in the classroom. The test obligation is currently essential for safe school operation. This was also confirmed by the feedback from our pilot schools, who tested the self-tests before the Easter break.” Students and teachers can choose between the free citizen’s test outside the school or the antigen self-tests, which are also free, which have been provided to the schools by the state. Any test taken should not be older than 72 hours with a reference to the start of the respective school day. This means that all students who do not have a test or do not take it at school, will have to be taught at home in distance education. Students can be deregistered in writing by their parents, adult students can excuse themselves from participating in the classroom education.

Procedure for graduation (Abitur) examinations and in daycare centers

As already announced, the Abitur examinations will take place on a regular basis, starting 21 April. All participating students are given the option of a voluntary self-test before each exam. Students who do not wish to do so can also take the exam. However, they must then wear a medical mask.

“There will continue to be a regular test offer for educators in the daycare centers. Unlike the school students, the youngest kids are still exempt from testing,” the Minister President said. Furthermore, there will be no so-called ban on the use of daycare centers, but there is a recommendation to take care of the children at home if possible. “I appeal to all parents to look after the youngest children at home if possible,” Bouffier said. In addition, there will be special ban of entry by children who were in close contact with an infected person of the first degree and are subject to quarantine.

Adaptation of the escalation concept

In view of the current situation, Hessen’s cabinet has also adjusted the escalation concept. Now, starting at an incidence of 100, instead of 200, it is now possible to take further measures. Curfews can be considered as an “ultima ratio” in accordance with current case law. The Hessen state government is open to an amendment to the Federal Infection Protection Act. The concrete form of the law is currently being discussed, so it may take some time before it can be put into force. Then, the Hessen regulations will also be adapted. “However, it is important to us here in Hessen that we act quickly now in view of the number of infections and the difficult situation of the intensive care units. That’s why we’ve adapted our regulations.”

Appeal to the population

In conclusion, the Minister President stressed that each individual can continue to contribute to the fight against the pandemic. All studies showed that the latest infections occur in the private sector. “That is why the Hessen State Government once again urges all citizens to reduce private meetings, especially with different people, to adhere to the distance and hygiene rules and to take advantage of the free offers for the weekly “citizen tests”. I ask all the people of Hessen to remain cautious so that we can get out of the pandemic step by step by testing and vaccination. Until we achieve so-called herd immunity, however, we must live with the restrictions presented today. I ask the professional world, wherever possible, to enable the employees to work at home. We are wrestling with all these decisions and I would like to thank all citizens, especially the medical and nursing staff, families, workers and employers, retailers, cultural workers and everyone else who has been making significant cuts to their economic, professional, artistic and personal freedoms for over a year now.”

Source: https://www.hessen.de/presse/pressemitteilung/schulstart-nach-den-osterferien-0