Courtesy Translation: Wiesbaden wants to become model city

Press release from the Official press service of the state capital Wiesbaden, March 25, 2021

Courtesy Translation: Nadine Bower, USAG Wiesbaden Public Affairs

In order to mitigate the economic consequences for shopkeepers, restaurateurs and cultural workers, the state capital Wiesbaden intends to facilitate relaxations by means of increased us of quick-tests.

In a letter, Lord Mayor Gert-Uwe Mende and Mayor Dr. Oliver Franz address the Ministers of State, Peter Beuth and Kai Klose, in order to create the appropriate legal basis for this. This could be modeled after the model city of Tübingen or the state of Saarland, which both planned similar measures for after Easter. This would mean that retail, gastronomy and culture would be allowed to reopen and sports would be allowed to be done in groups again, but only for those who have a daily, negative rapid test.

For this purpose, the existing testing infrastructure could be further expanded, for example, the drugstore chain ‘DM’ has already announced its plans to implement additional test centers. The state capital has already set up a working group to work on the implementation, so that such a model could be started after Easter.

This project would both improve the quality of life of citizens and reduce the loss of revenue of these groups of entrepreneurs. At the same time, increasing the number of quick tests would allow infected people to be quarantined more quickly.

Source: https://www.wiesbaden.de/medien/rathausnachrichten/PM_Zielseite.php?showpm=true&pmurl=https://www.wiesbaden.de/guiapplications/newsdesk/publications/Landeshauptstadt_Wiesbaden/141010100000400550.php