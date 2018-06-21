CYS offers trips, sports, camps, more for community youth this summer

Wiesbaden Child and Youth Services go into overdrive during the summer months.

“It’s a big PCS season for us with children leaving and newcomers arriving,” said Katherine Vahrenkamp, Hainerberg School Age Center director. “Our summer programs are an introduction f or newcomers and a chance for our staff to showcase our facilities and allow children to meet new friends and enjoy some fun activities.”

With activities for all ages at the various centers, youth can choose from zoo trips to amusement park fun, summer sports camps to theme weeks.

“It’s a way to keep up academically and socially — and to make new friends,” said Vahrenkamp, adding that trips offer youth an opportunity to “have fun while doing things in Germany that they don’t always get to do.”

Parents with children ages 3 to 7 might want to consider enrolling them in the SKIESUnlimited summer dance lessons. SKIESUnlimited also continues to offer piano, drums, guitar, brass and taekwondo classes for ages 6 to 18 throughout the year.

Preschool and kindergarten-age children are invited to take part in summer sessions on Clay Kaserne — Part-Day Preschool in Bldg. 1501 and Kindergarten Camp in Bldg. 1502. Each features a wide range of themed programs including Passport to the World, Farm Life, Majestic Dinosaur World, Let’s Get Cooking and more.

Children must be age 3 and potty-trained at time of enrollment for the Part-Day Preschool summer program and have completed kindergarten for Kindergarten Camp.

School Age Centers on Hainerberg and Clay are offering various trips as part of their summer programs. Youth can visit Trampolino, Hessen Park, the Lochmuehle, Gartenschau Dino Park, Technik Museum and more.

“We’re repeating a lot of our trips from last year,” said Vahrenkamp, following positive reviews from children on last summer’s trips.

Parents have the option to sign up their children for the entire week or just the trips on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Vahrenkamp added, saying that various fun and academic activities will be offered throughout the week around a specific theme such as Worldwide Wonder of Sports, Ultimate Undersea Fantasy, DNA to Dinosaurs, Science X-Periment Extravaganza and other topics.

“We want to keep our kids fresh academically,” she said, explaining that interns from the University of Northern Iowa help supplement the Wiesbaden CYS staff during the summer months, bringing a host of lesson plans and activities. “They prepare in advance for a semester.”

Parents must sign up their children for the SAC Summer Program weeks or trips at least by the Monday before each trip week.

Youth Services also feature a wide variety of fun summer opportunities including day trips, events, Saturday city tours and overnight trips. These include fishing adventures, indoor go-carting, laser tag, Family city tours and lock-ins.

For those who would rather pursue athletics, CYS Sports and Fitness hosts Start Smart Sports for children ages 3-7. This includes baseball, flag football, golf and basketball. Children ages 8-18 are invited to participate in Plyometric training, speed training, football, dodgeball, archery and bowling.

Summer Soccer Camps are also being held throughout the summer, and a Competitive Summer Traveling Basketball League is being offered for ages 11-17.

Children must be registered with CYS to participate in summer programs.

Vahrenkamp said parents are welcome to join their children on trips, but are asked to give the centers plenty of advance notice. Those who volunteer and help chaperone trips are eligible to earn parent participation points which can be used to reduce CYS charges.

For more information on the CYS summer programs and to register for events, stop by Parent Central Services in Bldg. 1213 on Clay Kaserne or call (0611) 143-548-9356.

A list of the various trips, programs, camps and clinics is available on the Wiesbaden Family and MWR home page at https://wiesbaden.armymwr.com/promos/cys-summer-programs.

