Dec. 15 holiday hours

The following services will have limited operations on Dec. 15:

-Ops, IACS and the MP Desk.

-IACS will be open at the main gate and Bldg. 1062; however, the office in Bldg. 1023 will be closed.

-Vehicle Registration will close at 11 a.m.

Closed beginning at noon:

-Privately Owned Vehicle Inspection

-Base Support Operations Maintenance Division

-Transportation Motor Pool offices

-Installation Property Book Office

-Central Issue Facility

-Personal Property Processing Office, in and outbound

-Household goods quality assurance

-Driver’s Testing Office

-Official Travel entitlements and SATO Official Travel Office

-LRC C² Offices

