Dec. 15 holiday hours

The following services will have limited operations on Dec. 15:
-Ops, IACS and the MP Desk.
-IACS will be open at the main gate and Bldg. 1062; however, the office in Bldg. 1023 will be closed.
-Vehicle Registration will close at 11 a.m.
Closed beginning at noon:
-Privately Owned Vehicle Inspection
-Base Support Operations Maintenance Division
-Transportation Motor Pool offices
-Installation Property Book Office
-Central Issue Facility
-Personal Property Processing Office, in and outbound
-Household goods quality assurance
-Driver’s Testing Office
-Official Travel entitlements and SATO Official Travel Office
-LRC C² Offices