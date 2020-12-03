Dec. 7 Embers of Hope: A light for those lost and hope for a brighter tomorrow

WIESBADEN, Germany – On Dec. 7, National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden community members are encouraged to place a light in their window for “Embers of Hope” at 7 p.m. The light is a remembrance and honor of the losses of the past year and a hope for a brighter tomorrow.

“The purpose is to provide the community with a moment to come together as one, in solidarity of spirit and hope,” said Angela Hise, management support specialist for the garrison command group.

Those participating can turn off holiday lights in the window and replace them with the lit remembrance lantern for the evening. As always, residents are reminded that open-flamed candles are not permitted; however, electric or battery operated candles and lights remain suitable choices for the evening of remembrance.

National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day marks the loss of 2,043 citizens who were killed by the Japanese attack leading the U.S. into World War II.